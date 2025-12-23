ST Headstart: Learning from financial regrets

Gleaning wisdom from what others regret
Hey there! The festive season is not just one for joy and exuberance, but also inward reflection in what quiet time we get. In this spirit, my colleague Sharon Salim gets some of us at The Straits Times to share about our greatest financial regrets. You’ll have to read her whimsical piece to find out what my regret was (spoiler alert: it relates to a certain type of currency).
Sharon also wrote on the important work of a hospital pastry chef for her On The Job series. Find out how his creative, yet healthy, bakes help to sweeten up the healing journey for patients.
If you’re jetting off to Seoul soon, you’d also do well to scroll down for unorthodox shopping tips from correspondent Jessica Novia. Meanwhile, I’m signing off for this year. Happy Holidays!
Young people save more for rainy days: Study
Some build large emergency buffers out of an abundance of caution over job security and macroeconomic worries.
askST Jobs: Why some internships pay so much more
Plum internships pay more than $10k a month, but come with strict requirements and high intensity.
How Beyond The Vines designs for retail success
A co-founder of the local fashion and lifestyle brand shares how the tough retail market here still rewards creativity.
Pastry chef at a hospital: He bakes food for the soul
Trained in top hotels, he now balances taste and nutrition for desserts patients look forward to.
Life Awards 2025: The return-to-office backlash that never materialised
If 2024 was the peak of flexible work frenzy, then 2025 was the year that workers quietly fell back in line.
Cost-saving tips and shopping hacks for your next trip to Seoul
Correspondent Jessica Novia has your back with her trusty tips for S. Korea’s shopping capital.