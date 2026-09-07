ST Full-time Report: Japan, Brazil to play World Cup rematch in S’pore in November

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Dear ST reader,

Just over four months after Japan’s 2-1 loss to Brazil in a World Cup match in Houston, both sides will meet again on Nov 14 – this time 16,000km away at Singapore’s National Stadium. Coaches Hajime Moriyasu and Carlo Ancelotti are relishing their rematch in the Mizuho Blue Challenge.

The four-team tournament will also see hosts Singapore take on Paraguay and Brazil as the Lions prepare for the 2027 Asian Cup.

Meanwhile, Lions striker Ilhan Fandi bagged a brace for his new club, the Lion City Sailors, to help them win the Community Shield. The victory came just five days after the Singapore Premier League champions sacked head coach Jesus Casas in a shocking move.

Finally, Singapore’s badminton ace Loh Kean Yew found a silver lining in his last-16 exit at the China Masters as he heads to the Asian Games. He will be refining his consistency in rallies and building physical endurance ahead of the Sept 19-Oct 4 continental meet.

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