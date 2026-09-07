ST Full-time Report: Japan, Brazil to play World Cup rematch in S’pore in November

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Just over four months after Japan’s 2-1 loss to Brazil in a World Cup match in Houston, both sides will meet again on Nov 14 – this time 16,000km away at Singapore’s National Stadium. Coaches Hajime Moriyasu and Carlo Ancelotti are relishing their rematch in the Mizuho Blue Challenge.
The four-team tournament will also see hosts Singapore take on Paraguay and Brazil as the Lions prepare for the 2027 Asian Cup.
Meanwhile, Lions striker Ilhan Fandi bagged a brace for his new club, the Lion City Sailors, to help them win the Community Shield. The victory came just five days after the Singapore Premier League champions sacked head coach Jesus Casas in a shocking move.
Finally, Singapore’s badminton ace Loh Kean Yew found a silver lining in his last-16 exit at the China Masters as he heads to the Asian Games. He will be refining his consistency in rallies and building physical endurance ahead of the Sept 19-Oct 4 continental meet.
For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.
National Stadium to host football friendlies involving Brazil, Japan, Paraguay and S’pore
Ilhan Fandi at the double as Lion City Sailors lift Community Shield
Lion City Sailors sack coach Jesus Casas five days before SPL curtain-raiser
He had reportedly applied for the South Korea national team job while being contracted to the Sailors till 2028.
Loh Kean Yew loses in China Masters but finds positives ahead of Asian Games
Young Singapore table tennis team gunning for upsets at Asian Games
Artistic swimmers Yvette Chong and Debbie Soh look forward to Asian Games
They are among 74 past and present student-athletes from S’pore Sports School who are heading to the Asiad.
Gan, Nurulasyiqah win pairs title for S’pore’s first gold at World Boccia C’ships
Record EPL transfers signal growing gap between the haves and have-nots
Grand Prix season: Orchard ‘paddock’, pop-ups, Porsche displays and more
A slew of exciting activities outside the circuit will complement the Oct 9-11 S’pore Grand Prix.
On a day we honour teachers, let’s say to sports coaches: Thank you
Thank you to every coach who do the most profound thing: make us better, writes Rohit Brijnath.
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