ST Headstart: Is it OK to back out of a job offer you already accepted?

Changing your mind after accepting a job offer
Accepted an offer but found a better one? While backing out feels uncomfortable, how you handle the conversation makes all the difference. Timothy Goh shares tips on handling this transition gracefully.
Meanwhile, when leaving a job, it is normal to feel a sense of loss despite exciting times ahead, say experts. The latest Headstart On Record podcast episode dives into why reconciling mixed emotions is key to a successful and confident fresh start.
Read on for stories about a boss who chose an unconventional path to success and what to look out for if you’re thinking of going for an aesthetic procedure overseas.
Starting pay for poly grads in full-time employment in 2025 on the rise
Picking a poly diploma: How should you decide?
Many polytechnic courses are short-lived and around half accept students for fewer than eight years.
He quit school at 14, worked 3 jobs to support family and got an MBA at 46
He purposely failed his exams at 14 to support his single mother, who worked multiple jobs.
20-year-old entrepreneur sees the light in designing 3D-printed lamps
The business started in the polytechnic graduate’s bedroom as a small passion project.
8 ways to take care of your mental health in 2026
Physical activity is one of the most beneficial things for one’s mental and cognitive health.