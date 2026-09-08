ST Headstart: Investing in the US market - what you need to know

How to enter the US market without unnecessary risk
Welcome to the latest edition of ST Headstart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career, personal finance and lifestyle coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.
Welcome to the latest edition of ST Headstart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career, personal finance and lifestyle coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.
A few years ago, I was interviewing retired F1 champion Nico Rosberg when he told me he invests in the S&P 500 – an index that tracks the 500 largest companies in the US. That piqued my interest and I ended up entering the US market through ETFs that track the index.
But how about buying individual US stocks? And what are the common pitfalls that investors face? On the latest episode of Headstart On Record, I take a deep dive into the US market and explore how to get a slice of the pie while keeping your risk in check.
While I want to grow wealth, it seems painful to put most of my money aside for later when I want to live life to the fullest now. My colleague Kang Wan Chern looks at how you can enjoy the present without shortchanging your future self.
Read on to find out how young people are searching for internship opportunities in the US and what to do when common office spaces become too noisy.
Stay hydrated!
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