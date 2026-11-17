Welcome to the latest edition of ST Headstart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career, personal finance and lifestyle coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

I took the MBTI test recently and emerged as an ISTJ. Apparently, I need clear rules and defined structures – chaotic, unstructured environments are unsuitable for me.

But my job right now is precisely that: unpredictable and uncertain. Does this mean that I am not actually suited to my job?! In this week’s Headstart On Record podcast, we’re joined by a career coach for a deep dive into personality tests and how to find a career that truly fits. Tune in here.

Separately, if you’re in a long-term relationship, you’re probably sharing more than just dinner dates. Who pays for what, and is putting all your money into a joint account ever not awkward? Sharon Salim looks into how couples in Singapore split the bills.

Read on to find out what your boss can tell you about plans for layoffs, and how a Dutch student became HSBC’s strategy chief in Asia.

Stay hydrated!