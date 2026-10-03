ST Headstart: How to deal with your paggro boss

Timothy Goh
Correspondent
Updated
Published
Oct 03, 2026, 05:00 AM

Deflect backhanded compliments with poise

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Headstart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career, personal finance and lifestyle coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

Dealing with passive-aggressive or “paggro” remarks from colleagues is annoying enough. But when it’s your boss dropping sarcastic comments or backhanded compliments, the power imbalance makes speaking up feel like a career risk.

This week’s askST Jobs looks at how to handle such remarks without escalating tensions. For starters, responding to what your boss is actually saying, rather than their tone, can help you navigate the conversation.

On to money talk – if you’re new to investing, the local market might be more compelling than you think, since Singapore stocks have quietly outperformed Wall Street over the past five years.

From ETFs and Reits to Singapore Savings Bonds and T-bills, my colleagues Sue-Ann and Kai Wen make sense of the alphabet soup of options with Singapore Exchange’s Emelia Tan. Tune in to this week’s Headstart On Record podcast to learn more.

Read on to find out which are Singapore’s best workplaces, and how “grandma hobbies” can help you reduce digital overload.

Fun fact: Lego bricks can withstand compression better than concrete.

Stay curious and well-fed.

Which are S’pore’s best workplaces in 2026?

Micron Technology and JustCo were among 55 firms on the list.

READ MORE HERE

Expensive but worth it: Exhausted by the digital world, I turn to grandma hobbies

The effort and cost of scrapbooking or letter writing make such endeavours more precious.

READ MORE HERE

Bridge to home ownership: Why S’pore is exploring build-to-rent

The Government has been exploring BTR models in recognition of changing housing needs.

READ MORE HERE

Me & My Money: She went from designing buildings to creating healthy snack choices

Emily Chu and her husband Hayden Wu are behind Singapore snack brand Hey! Chips.

READ MORE HERE

7 tips to navigate Japan’s new tax refund system

Visitors are required to claim their tax refunds at the airport instead of in-store.

READ MORE HERE

Fuss over AI detectors in university assessments is unnecessary

Are universities assessing students on the skills they need in an AI-driven workplace?

READ MORE HERE

How some people rely on dividend income so that they can live abroad

“Financial independence is about choosing what lifestyle makes the most sense for you,” said one “dividend nomad”.

READ MORE HERE

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