ST Headstart: How to deal with your paggro boss

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Headstart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career, personal finance and lifestyle coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

Dealing with passive-aggressive or “paggro” remarks from colleagues is annoying enough. But when it’s your boss dropping sarcastic comments or backhanded compliments, the power imbalance makes speaking up feel like a career risk.

This week’s askST Jobs looks at how to handle such remarks without escalating tensions. For starters, responding to what your boss is actually saying, rather than their tone, can help you navigate the conversation.

On to money talk – if you’re new to investing, the local market might be more compelling than you think, since Singapore stocks have quietly outperformed Wall Street over the past five years.

From ETFs and Reits to Singapore Savings Bonds and T-bills, my colleagues Sue-Ann and Kai Wen make sense of the alphabet soup of options with Singapore Exchange’s Emelia Tan. Tune in to this week’s Headstart On Record podcast to learn more.

Read on to find out which are Singapore’s best workplaces, and how “grandma hobbies” can help you reduce digital overload.

Fun fact: Lego bricks can withstand compression better than concrete.

Stay curious and well-fed.