ST Headstart: How to choose your SkillsFuture course

Sue-Ann Tan
Business Correspondent
Updated
Published
Jul 14, 2026, 01:08 PM

Choosing the right SkillsFuture course

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Headstart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career, personal finance and lifestyle coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

I have a confession to make: I tried so hard to use my $500 SkillsFuture Credit top-up in 2025 before it expired. But alas, I couldn't decide which course to take. Ironically, having a whole buffet of course choices ended up worsening my decision paralysis. 

One of my criteria was the course had to help in my current job or future career, instead of just being something fun like pottery or baking or painting. But how do I determine which course is going to be the most useful? It turns out that many others face this exact dilemma. This column dives into the struggle of picking the right course and what more can be done to link training to tangible job outcomes. 

Meanwhile, keep reading to find out about the risks of playing the stock market as well as how to plan a wedding that prioritises your own desires over others’ expectations. 

Stay hydrated!

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