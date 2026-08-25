ST Headstart: How much salary transparency do we really want?

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Have you ever felt stressed after finding out how much your peers are earning?

Pay transparency can be uncomfortable, but it is a great help when navigating the working world, says assistant business editor Cheong Poh Kwan. She suggests that companies provide clear information on salary bands so that employees have a clearer picture of where they stand and how they can advance to the next level.

This is already practised in the public sector — public officers can access the pay ranges applicable to their own scheme and grade through their human resources system.

Still, salary isn’t everything when weighing your first job offers. Experts at a recent panel session urged fresh grads to also consider opportunities to learn and grow within the company. They added this reassuring reminder: your first job may not be your dream job, and that’s okay.

Read on for other stories about unconventional job choices and the cost of having a pet.

What are some other topics you’d like us to cover? Send us your thoughts at headstart@sph.com.sg.