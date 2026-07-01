Asian Insider: How much does it cost to raise a child in Hong Kong, Taiwan and South Korea?

When I became a mother 11 years ago, my family’s fruit bill ballooned. My kids loved blueberries, raspberries and strawberries, and when they were younger, I indulged. Those deep blue and red globules, easily bruised and just as easily inhaled, added to the price of parenthood – something I sighed at and then paid for.

Of course, underwriting expensive fruit is not all there is to the cost of raising a child in Singapore. There are the important essentials such as a home, schooling, transport and medical needs.

And then there are what might be deemed as “non-essentials” – enrichment activities to develop interests and family travel to broaden horizons. When the world feels like an increasingly competitive proposition requiring global citizens with an inquiring mind, a well-rounded experience and a resilient spirit, one can’t help but feel the need to ensure that one’s offspring have a decent enough start.

Some of this anxiety is poignantly captured in Singapore sociologist Teo You Yenn’s latest book Unease, in which she describes the unease of parents who feel trapped in an arms race of giving their children the best that they can offer.

It is also reflected in a series of articles by our correspondents in East Asia, who spoke to parents – from Barbie Ho in Hong Kong to Sung Hsin-chieh in Taiwan and Sarah Kim and Ahn Se-mi in South Korea – about the cost of raising a child in each of these places. They are all deeply personal stories about the choices that each individual family makes; and yet are also choices influenced by the structural expectations of their respective societies.

East Asia accounts for five of the world’s 10 economies with the lowest total fertility rate: Macau, Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan and China.

Deputy foreign editor Chang May Choon, who edited the package, postulates that this is because they are competitive and developed economies where the female workforce is highly-educated. “When they do have a child, they invest all their time, energy and resources into giving this one child the best,” she said.

And so the price of parenthood could include giving up a salary for another currency: time to spend with the child.

Our Hong Kong correspondent Magdalene Fung said what struck her the hardest was when her newsmaker Barbie Ho initially said it’s a luxury to be able to prioritise providing financially for her children or simply being present to spend more time with them.

Ho later clarified with this slightly more nuanced view, saying: “It’s a luxury if we even get to choose whether we want to prioritise providing financially for our children or simply being present to spend more time with them.

“Many other parents of lower-income/less-privileged households out there, for example cashiers, will never even get this luxury of choice.”

How much does it cost to raise a child where you are? Write to me, and we may include your experience in the next newsletter.

As usual, I leave you with a selection of our correspondents’ articles and podcasts.