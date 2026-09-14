ST Full-time Report: How a S’porean became a first-team doctor at a top English football club

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Dear ST reader,

While pursuing a medical degree in England years ago, Singaporean football fan Bethany Koh never imagined she could combine her two passions.

Today, the 35-year-old has served as first-team doctor in over 50 elite football matches while continuing her work as a general practitioner.

In other news, Barry Whitbread – the English coach who led the Singapore national football team to their first international trophy in 1998 – has died at the age of 77. Former players shared fond memories of him, with ex-Lion R.Sasikumar stating that he “changed my life completely”.

Finally, as Team Singapore’s 304-strong contingent prepares for the Asian Games in Japan, our coverage of the Sept 19-Oct 4 event is officially underway. Inspired by Bushido (the way of the warrior), my colleagues explore how Singaporean athletes embody its seven principles, beginning with table tennis duo Izaac Quek and Koen Pang (integrity), and surfer Camille Spaccarotella (respect).

For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.