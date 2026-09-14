ST Full-time Report: How a S’porean became a first-team doctor at a top English football club

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
Dear ST reader,
While pursuing a medical degree in England years ago, Singaporean football fan Bethany Koh never imagined she could combine her two passions.
Today, the 35-year-old has served as first-team doctor in over 50 elite football matches while continuing her work as a general practitioner.
In other news, Barry Whitbread – the English coach who led the Singapore national football team to their first international trophy in 1998 – has died at the age of 77. Former players shared fond memories of him, with ex-Lion R.Sasikumar stating that he “changed my life completely”.
Finally, as Team Singapore’s 304-strong contingent prepares for the Asian Games in Japan, our coverage of the Sept 19-Oct 4 event is officially underway. Inspired by Bushido (the way of the warrior), my colleagues explore how Singaporean athletes embody its seven principles, beginning with table tennis duo Izaac Quek and Koen Pang (integrity), and surfer Camille Spaccarotella (respect).
For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.
How a S’porean became first-team doctor at an elite English football club
Bethany Koh has been part of Brighton’s backroom staff, having also been with London City and Chelsea.
Former Lions coach Barry Whitbread dies aged 77
Keisuke Honda does the talking off the pitch as FC Jurong get off to a winning SPL start
10 players to watch in new Singapore Premier League season
Typti, Chris Pine-backed racket sport, makes debut in S’pore – quietly
Typti uses a foam ball and mini tennis racket and is played on a standard pickleball court.
From a $55 wooden paddle to medals: A retiree’s pickleball journey since 1996
Elaine Yong, 73, picked up the sport after seeing a TV ad and bought her first paddle.
S’pore kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder wins fifth Formula Kite European C’ships gold
Summoning the samurai spirit at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games
Equipped for success: How S’pore’s athletes bond with the tools of their trade
As the Asian Games approach, Rohit Brijnath and Kevin Lim look at the relationship between S’pore athletes and their gear.
Two finals, two losses for Singapore’s badminton players in Vietnam Open
Jason Teh and men’s doubles pair Terry Hee and Howin Wong both finished runners-up in Ho Chi Minh City.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get weekly updates right in your inbox.