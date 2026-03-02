ST Full-time Report: Hougang United in hot water after blunder | More pickleball, badminton courts in next 5 years

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
What a week of drama in local football. First, fans were left in disbelief at the news that Hougang United were fined and hit with the forfeiture of three matches, including a Singapore Premier League victory, for fielding a player without a valid work pass. Now, the club and the player, Canada’s Tanzania-born Gloire Amanda, could land in more trouble as the Ministry of Manpower is also probing the matter.
Meanwhile, good news if you are into pickleball or badminton. The Government is building an additional 50 multi-purpose courts islandwide over the next five years to cater to the growing demand.
And as the engines rev up in Formula One with the season opener in Melbourne, the question on the minds of many fans is whether Lando Norris will win a second drivers’ title. Or if he is just a one-hit wonder. Here’s what my colleague Andy Ng thinks.
50 multi-purpose courts for pickleball, badminton to be built over next 5 years
Every new court matters because everyone deserves a place to play
Access to facilities offers opportunities and can inspire talent, writes Rohit Brijnath.
MOM probing Hougang United, player for work pass offence
Hougang United sanctioned for fielding ineligible player in SPL match
Spain, France and Brazil are World Cup favourites, not Germany: Karl-Heinz Riedle
Former ice skating official wins $190k in damages in defamation case
Alysa Liu and Eileen Gu: Two Chinese diaspora daughters, two different flags
Both Chinese-Americans share parallel childhoods, but at the Winter Olympics, they have been cast as symbols of a divided era.
SJI retain B Div tennis crown, MGS win third straight title
Victory in a decisive match hands SJI the win over Anglo-Chinese School (Independent).
Will Formula One’s Lando Norris be a one-hit wonder?
He has the abilities to retain his crown but hurdles abound in a season of uncertainty.
2025 Athlete of the Year nominee: S’pore swimmer Letitia Sim
