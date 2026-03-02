ST Full-time Report: Hougang United in hot water after blunder | More pickleball, badminton courts in next 5 years

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

Dear ST reader,

What a week of drama in local football. First, fans were left in disbelief at the news that Hougang United were fined and hit with the forfeiture of three matches, including a Singapore Premier League victory, for fielding a player without a valid work pass. Now, the club and the player, Canada’s Tanzania-born Gloire Amanda, could land in more trouble as the Ministry of Manpower is also probing the matter.

Meanwhile, good news if you are into pickleball or badminton. The Government is building an additional 50 multi-purpose courts islandwide over the next five years to cater to the growing demand.

And as the engines rev up in Formula One with the season opener in Melbourne, the question on the minds of many fans is whether Lando Norris will win a second drivers’ title. Or if he is just a one-hit wonder. Here’s what my colleague Andy Ng thinks.

For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.