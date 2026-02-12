Highlights from Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s Budget 2026 statement

Feb 12, 2026, 06:15 PM

What’s in Budget 2026 for you? Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has delivered this year’s Budget statement in Parliament today. Here are the highlights, in case you missed out on the key announcements.

Budget 2026 lays groundwork to refresh S’pore’s strategies for a more uncertain world: PM Wong

The nation’s past success alone will not carry it forward, he said.

$500 CDC vouchers for all S’porean households in Jan 2027

U-Save rebates and a Cost-of-Living Special Payment will also be given to eligible households and adults.

Salary threshold for new EP applicants to be raised to $6k from 2027

The new S Pass minimum qualifying salary will be raised to $3.6k.

PARF rebate for deregistering cars reduced, maximum amount halved to $30k

The changes will take effect from the next COE bidding exercise.

Businesses get tax rebate, enhanced grants to cope with costs and competition

Measures also announced to help S’pore companies venture overseas.

CPF Board to introduce new investment scheme in 2028

It will cater to long-term investors who want to take some risk for potentially higher returns.

Budget 2026: All the highlights you need to know

The announcements ranged from CDC vouchers to a CPF top-up for S’poreans aged 50 and older.

PM Wong to chair new National AI Council to drive transformation in key sectors

National AI missions will be rolled out in advanced manufacturing, connectivity, finance and healthcare.

Smokers to pay 20% more for tobacco products

The tax is effective immediately.

$500 Child LifeSG credits for S’porean kids 12 and below

Income thresholds for pre-school subsidies will also be raised.

