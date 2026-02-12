Highlights from Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s Budget 2026 statement

What’s in Budget 2026 for you? Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has delivered this year’s Budget statement in Parliament today. Here are the highlights, in case you missed out on the key announcements.
Budget 2026 lays groundwork to refresh S’pore’s strategies for a more uncertain world: PM Wong
$500 CDC vouchers for all S’porean households in Jan 2027
U-Save rebates and a Cost-of-Living Special Payment will also be given to eligible households and adults.
Salary threshold for new EP applicants to be raised to $6k from 2027
PARF rebate for deregistering cars reduced, maximum amount halved to $30k
Businesses get tax rebate, enhanced grants to cope with costs and competition
CPF Board to introduce new investment scheme in 2028
It will cater to long-term investors who want to take some risk for potentially higher returns.
Budget 2026: All the highlights you need to know
The announcements ranged from CDC vouchers to a CPF top-up for S’poreans aged 50 and older.
PM Wong to chair new National AI Council to drive transformation in key sectors
National AI missions will be rolled out in advanced manufacturing, connectivity, finance and healthcare.