ST Full-time Report: Haze disrupts sports scene in S’pore

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Dear ST reader,

The worst haze to hit Singapore in over a decade has disrupted the sports scene over the past week.

The poor air quality has forced national sports bodies to issue haze management guidelines for training and other activities, while many events, such as the Great Eastern Women’s Run, have been cancelled. Some people have also turned to running inside malls or take up yoga and other indoor exercise routines.

Meanwhile, as the Lions prepare to compete in the upcoming Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia, the Football Association of Singapore is closely monitoring the security situation amid a recent escalation of Houthi attacks on the host country.

Finally, Jordan Wong is aiming to take his volleyball career to new heights in Vietnam. The son of discus legend James Wong has signed a deal to play for champions Bien Phong.

For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.