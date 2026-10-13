ST Full-time Report: Haze disrupts sports scene in S’pore

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The worst haze to hit Singapore in over a decade has disrupted the sports scene over the past week.
The poor air quality has forced national sports bodies to issue haze management guidelines for training and other activities, while many events, such as the Great Eastern Women’s Run, have been cancelled. Some people have also turned to running inside malls or take up yoga and other indoor exercise routines.
Meanwhile, as the Lions prepare to compete in the upcoming Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia, the Football Association of Singapore is closely monitoring the security situation amid a recent escalation of Houthi attacks on the host country.
Finally, Jordan Wong is aiming to take his volleyball career to new heights in Vietnam. The son of discus legend James Wong has signed a deal to play for champions Bien Phong.
For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.
Local sports scene hit as hazy conditions persist in Singapore
Great Eastern Women’s Run cancelled amid worsening air quality
Haze in S’pore: Runners train in mall, families head for indoor playgrounds
FAS ‘closely monitoring evolving security situation’ ahead of Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia
Concern is building over the football event in January following recent attacks on the host country.
Mark Jackson looks to ‘embrace, integrate and educate’ at Lion City Sailors
Madrid-based Kyen Sasikumar looking to deliver for S’pore U-15s at FIFA event
Singapore are sending a 14-member squad to the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival in Azerbaijan.
S’pore volleyball player Jordan Wong signs for Vietnam’s Bien Phong
Gan Ching Hwee breaks Asian short-course record in women’s 1,500m freestyle
Eileen Gu on sport, success and uplifting others
The Olympic freestyle skiing champion also offers insight into training both the body and mind.
The real reason gyms are going out of business
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