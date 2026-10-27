ST Headstart: Getting ahead in the job hunt

Mapping a path into the job market early
Welcome to the latest edition of ST Headstart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career, personal finance and lifestyle coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.
Leaving school and entering a competitive job market can be a very daunting prospect. Some graduates have been attending career fairs before their final year and juggling internships with studying just to get a head start. Here’s what they learnt.
Job prospects aren’t the only uncertainty these days. With rising costs and a future that sometimes feels out of our hands, it’s no wonder many of us are leaning into “little treats” to make life feel better. Whether it’s a blind box figurine or an iced matcha, Kai Wen and I dive into how small splurges have become our collective coping mechanism on the latest episode of Headstart on Record.
Read on to find out about a former air steward who now sells ice cream and drives vintage vehicles, and the issue of bosses giving single people more work.
Stay hydrated!
How S’pore universities are preparing undergrads for work
The six universities have a slew of initiatives to help their students bridge classroom and career.
My colleagues get more flexibility because of family commitments. What about me?
Managers should ensure that accommodating some employees does not unfairly burden others.
This former SIA steward went from planes to scoops, automobiles
He marries his love for gelato and passion for restoring vintage vehicles used as ice cream vans and event displays.
Two 28-year-olds swop stable jobs to open $10k pasta stall in Serangoon Gardens
They opened in August and their two signature dishes are Linguine Pesto and Penne Carbonara.
What if cultural understanding were taught at uni, rather than assumed?
‘A never-ending effort’: She chases down illicit product peddlers in Geylang
She nabs peddlers selling illegal health products like cough syrups and sexual enhancement medicines.