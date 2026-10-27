ST Headstart: Getting ahead in the job hunt

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Headstart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career, personal finance and lifestyle coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

Leaving school and entering a competitive job market can be a very daunting prospect. Some graduates have been attending career fairs before their final year and juggling internships with studying just to get a head start. Here’s what they learnt.

Job prospects aren’t the only uncertainty these days. With rising costs and a future that sometimes feels out of our hands, it’s no wonder many of us are leaning into “little treats” to make life feel better. Whether it’s a blind box figurine or an iced matcha, Kai Wen and I dive into how small splurges have become our collective coping mechanism on the latest episode of Headstart on Record.

Read on to find out about a former air steward who now sells ice cream and drives vintage vehicles, and the issue of bosses giving single people more work.

Stay hydrated!