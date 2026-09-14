ST Full-time Report: Gan Ching Hwee’s historic swim for S’pore at Asiad

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Gan Ching Hwee erased the disappointments of previous near misses by making history as the first Singaporean swimmer to win a silver medal in the women’s 1,500m freestyle at the Asian Games in Nagoya.

Her historic win capped a fruitful start at the Asiad for Singapore, with Zeanne Law bagging a bronze in wushu and mixed martial arts fighter Tiffany Teo guaranteed at least a silver in her event.

Meanwhile, Alexandra Eala was among the star-studded cast of players who rolled into town ahead of the Singapore Tennis Open. In an interview, the Filipino ace spoke about the thrill of returning to the region, and her favourite Singaporean dish.

Finally, the controversial mid-race incident at a Hyrox event in Beijing continued to draw attention, with the athlete apologising for the “soiling” controvery. For our columnist Rohit Brijnath, a big part of sport is the unseen wrestle with adversity.

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