ST Full-time Report: Gan Ching Hwee’s historic swim for S’pore at Asiad

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Gan Ching Hwee erased the disappointments of previous near misses by making history as the first Singaporean swimmer to win a silver medal in the women’s 1,500m freestyle at the Asian Games in Nagoya.
Her historic win capped a fruitful start at the Asiad for Singapore, with Zeanne Law bagging a bronze in wushu and mixed martial arts fighter Tiffany Teo guaranteed at least a silver in her event.
Meanwhile, Alexandra Eala was among the star-studded cast of players who rolled into town ahead of the Singapore Tennis Open. In an interview, the Filipino ace spoke about the thrill of returning to the region, and her favourite Singaporean dish.
Finally, the controversial mid-race incident at a Hyrox event in Beijing continued to draw attention, with the athlete apologising for the “soiling” controvery. For our columnist Rohit Brijnath, a big part of sport is the unseen wrestle with adversity.
For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.
S’pore’s Gan Ching Hwee wins historic swimming silver at Asian Games
Wushu exponent Zeanne Law wins S’pore’s first medal in Nagoya
S’porean MMA fighter Tiffany Teo books Asian Games final berth
After over 10 years of racing, Shanti Pereira still gets ‘very nervous’
The sprinter speaks about the pressure and race strategy to defend her title at the Asian Games.
S’pore muay thai fighter in critical condition after bout
The Hyrox athlete went too far but sport, at its core, is raw, brave and messy
Part of loving sport is appreciating all of it and finding a rough beauty even in its messiness, writes Rohit Brijnath.
Alex Eala: ‘I love Chatterbox and a good Hainanese chicken’
Coming off an outstanding summer season, Eala returns to The Kallang to play at the Singapore Tennis Open.
Tips to play pickleball well from world No. 2 Gabriel Tardio
Irfan Fandi signs short-term deal with Tampines Rovers
Jalan Besar Stadium could get a new South Stand, adding 1,500 seats
FAS president Forrest Li said the improved infrastructure “will make S’pore football even more vibrant and inclusive”.
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