ST Full-time Report: Farewell, for now: Our final newsletter edition

Dear ST reader,

As the Singapore Grand Prix drew a sell-out crowd once again earlier this month, Singaporean driver Danial Frost also notched a milestone nearly 12,000km away in Portugal. He became the first non-European driver to win in the LMP3 Michelin Le Mans Cup series.

Meanwhile, Spanish football club Valencia, which is owned by Singapore billionaire Peter Lim, will receive €100 million (S$143 million) in direct investment following an acquisition of a 42% stake in the La Liga outfit.

And finally, after much deliberation, we have decided to bring this newsletter to a close for now. We will be taking some time to reassess our coverage and format to serve you better.

While this will be the last edition of Full-time Report, we are keeping the door open to the possibility of something new in the future. Thank you for being a part of our community. You can still keep up to date with the latest sports news on our website, and if you wish to receive other ST newsletters, you can select them here.