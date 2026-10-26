ST Full-time Report: Farewell, for now: Our final newsletter edition

Dear ST reader,
As the Singapore Grand Prix drew a sell-out crowd once again earlier this month, Singaporean driver Danial Frost also notched a milestone nearly 12,000km away in Portugal. He became the first non-European driver to win in the LMP3 Michelin Le Mans Cup series.
Meanwhile, Spanish football club Valencia, which is owned by Singapore billionaire Peter Lim, will receive €100 million (S$143 million) in direct investment following an acquisition of a 42% stake in the La Liga outfit.
And finally, after much deliberation, we have decided to bring this newsletter to a close for now. We will be taking some time to reassess our coverage and format to serve you better.
While this will be the last edition of Full-time Report, we are keeping the door open to the possibility of something new in the future. Thank you for being a part of our community. You can still keep up to date with the latest sports news on our website, and if you wish to receive other ST newsletters, you can select them here.
Le Mans Cup win drives S’porean endurance racer towards bigger dreams
Danial Frost is the first non-European to win in the series since it was created in 2016.
No gold but record medal haul for Team S’pore at Asian Para Games
Valencia receives $143m injection from new minority owners
The Spanish football club, which is owned by S’porean tycoon Peter Lim, announced “a new chapter in its history”.
S’pore’s Shannon Tan places third at Hero Women’s Indian Open
After slipping to tied-15th in the second round, she recovered to earn $38,000 in prize money.
Runner Shaun Goh rewrites half-marathon national record in Valencia
The S’porean clocked 1hr 04min 58sec to eclipse Soh Rui Yong’s previous mark of 1:06:45.
With 2029 SEA Games in mind, S’pore Athletics hires throws, pathway coaches
New throws coach Reedus Thurmond previously spent seven years with the Athletics Association of Thailand.
Relegated for 2026 season, ex-NBL Div 1 basketball champs Adroit win opening game
The club’s hopes of completing a hat-trick of titles ended in controversy last season after a CPIB probe.
Inaugural OCBC-Great Eastern Pickleball Open draws over 1,000 participants
The tournament attracted players aged 13 to 75, including some from the region, Australia and India.
Feng Tianwei wants to get pre-schoolers playing table tennis
35 kids will get to try the sport via a pilot programme started by the Singapore icon and Preschool Market.
Tenzing: A fond, overdue film in praise of an Everest legend
Explorers Tenzing and Hillary left behind footsteps neither sweeping wind nor falling snow could erase, writes Rohit Brijnath.
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