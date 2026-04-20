ST Full-time Report: Ex-Lions Fandi Ahmad, Aleksandar Duric in show of support for stroke-hit ex-goalkeeper

Dear ST reader,
From Fandi Ahmad to Aleksandar Duric, several ex-national footballers came together with the local football community for a charity match in support of former goalkeeper Rezal Hassan on April 18.
The match was organised to raise awareness and funds for the 51-year-old, who had been unable to work since suffering a stroke last year.
There was also a sprinkle of stardust at The Sports Arina @ Jalan Kayu, where Olympic medallist Feng Tianwei launched her table tennis academy with the likes of Singapore’s only Olympic champion, former swimmer Joseph Schooling and ex-wushu world champion Vincent Ng in attendance.
Finally, Singapore’s sprint queen Shanti Pereira suffered a minor injury during the women’s 100m final at the Singapore Open, but is expected to make a full recovery for her next event on April 29.
For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.
Football fraternity rallies to help stroke-hit ex-Lions goalkeeper Rezal Hassan
Acting MCCY Minister David Neo encouraged all to donate generously towards the fundraiser for Rezal.
Welsh midfielder Kai Whitmore to play in S’pore after signing with Young Lions
BG Tampines Rovers coach Katsuhito Kinoshi resigns after just 12 days
Triple Olympic medallist Feng Tianwei launches S’pore table tennis academy
She said the academy was built in the heartland as “world-class training should never be out of reach”.
Kerstin Ong breaks national record, Shanti Pereira pulls up at S’pore Open
Ong had paid for three of her HK rivals’ accommodation so that they could ‘push’ her to a better timing.
Do the National School Games need a refresh?
There are 29 sports from primary to tertiary level and the last time a sport was added was in 2011.
Hwa Chong Institution’s A Div girls extend reign with 8th straight NSG track and field title
HCI are also the B Div boys’ champions, with Raffles Institution topping both the A boys and C boys’ standings.
S’pore wrap up SEA Youth Table Tennis C’ships with four golds
Obstacles did not stop them from exercising
Find out how three people worked around swollen legs, difficulty breathing and hearing loss to tackle physical activities.
We’re drawn to sports in mysterious ways. Even to ho-hum pickleball
Listening to people talk about the sports they play is profound and enlightening, writes Rohit Brijnath.
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