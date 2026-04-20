ST Full-time Report: Ex-Lions Fandi Ahmad, Aleksandar Duric in show of support for stroke-hit ex-goalkeeper

Dear ST reader,

From Fandi Ahmad to Aleksandar Duric, several ex-national footballers came together with the local football community for a charity match in support of former goalkeeper Rezal Hassan on April 18.

The match was organised to raise awareness and funds for the 51-year-old, who had been unable to work since suffering a stroke last year.

There was also a sprinkle of stardust at The Sports Arina @ Jalan Kayu, where Olympic medallist Feng Tianwei launched her table tennis academy with the likes of Singapore’s only Olympic champion, former swimmer Joseph Schooling and ex-wushu world champion Vincent Ng in attendance.

Finally, Singapore’s sprint queen Shanti Pereira suffered a minor injury during the women’s 100m final at the Singapore Open, but is expected to make a full recovery for her next event on April 29.

For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.