Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 30, 2025

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Inaugural batch of 11 graduates from first S’pore boarding school programme for disadvantaged teens
Graduates from =Dreams have achieved milestones like ITE enrolment and an SJII scholarship.
No smartphone use in secondary schools from 2026, including during recess and CCAs
New guidelines align with the restrictions put in place for primary school pupils since January 2025.
The US helped with the S’pore ‘miracle’. Now, it’s calling in the favour, says Trump’s new envoy Anjani Sinha
Floods hit Sri Lanka’s capital as cyclone death toll near 200
Another 228 people remain missing following a week of heavy rains brought on by Cyclone Ditwah.
On the road to nowhere, a spiritual experience changed everything
Depression had me in its grip. My weight went down to 39kg. Then one day, everything changed.
10 hacks for common parenting struggles
They range from getting your kids to eat greens to successfully limiting their screen time.
Malaysian woman, 73, arrested for suspected role in scheme where scammers posed as MAS officials
IMH studies modified PTSD treatment to stop mild depression from worsening
Participants in the study will learn strategies on how to regulate their emotions and improve interpersonal skills.
Upgraded Ang Mo Kio CC offers new senior-focused programmes and workshops
Among them is the Thriving Seniors Initiative, which offers programmes on active ageing.
‘Ear we go again’: How to deal with otitis, or ear infections, in dogs
Recurring episodes are one of the most common reasons owners take their dogs to the vet.