Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 30, 2025

Updated
Published
Nov 30, 2025, 06:40 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Inaugural batch of 11 graduates from first S’pore boarding school programme for disadvantaged teens

Graduates from =Dreams have achieved milestones like ITE enrolment and an SJII scholarship.

READ MORE HERE

No smartphone use in secondary schools from 2026, including during recess and CCAs

New guidelines align with the restrictions put in place for primary school pupils since January 2025.

READ MORE HERE

The US helped with the S’pore ‘miracle’. Now, it’s calling in the favour, says Trump’s new envoy Anjani Sinha

New envoy explains the framework behind the US President’s unilateral tariffs.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Floods hit Sri Lanka’s capital as cyclone death toll near 200

Another 228 people remain missing following a week of heavy rains brought on by Cyclone Ditwah.

READ MORE HERE

On the road to nowhere, a spiritual experience changed everything

Depression had me in its grip. My weight went down to 39kg. Then one day, everything changed.

READ MORE HERE

10 hacks for common parenting struggles

They range from getting your kids to eat greens to successfully limiting their screen time.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysian woman, 73, arrested for suspected role in scheme where scammers posed as MAS officials

Police seized gold bars worth about $200,000 from the woman.

READ MORE HERE

IMH studies modified PTSD treatment to stop mild depression from worsening

Participants in the study will learn strategies on how to regulate their emotions and improve interpersonal skills.

READ MORE HERE

Upgraded Ang Mo Kio CC offers new senior-focused programmes and workshops

Among them is the Thriving Seniors Initiative, which offers programmes on active ageing.

READ MORE HERE

‘Ear we go again’: How to deal with otitis, or ear infections, in dogs

Recurring episodes are one of the most common reasons owners take their dogs to the vet.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.