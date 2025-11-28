Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 28, 2025

Updated
Published
Nov 28, 2025, 06:23 PM

Real median income in S’pore rose 4.3% in 2025

The trends indicate that the labour market is stable despite a more uncertain external environment, MOM said.

One-off property tax rebate in 2026 for owner-occupied HDB and private homes

Rebate will be automatically offset against any property tax payable in the 2026 property tax bill.

Hong Kong tower fire death toll rises to 128 as 200 remain missing

Only 39 of the 128 dead had been identified.

PM Wong sends condolences to victims of HK fire

He said he is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives caused by the fire.

More than 600 S’poreans evacuated from Hat Yai amid floods: MFA

They have departed Thailand or are awaiting the next flight at the airport.

WP chief Pritam Singh’s appeal: Judge to deliver verdict on Dec 4

The appeal launched by the Leader of the Opposition was heard on Nov 4.

Gavin Lee aims to ‘leave Lions shirt in a better place’ after being named permanent national coach

He has signed an 18-month contract after securing historic Asian Cup qualification.

China’s domestic price wars are a threat to its economy

Overproduction, deflation and debt are hurting China’s domestic companies and disrupting foreign industries.

Jail for man who pushed elderly woman onto MRT train floor

The 76-year-old woman accidentally stepped on his foot on the train.

Where to find the best Black Friday sales in S’pore

From tech gadgets to bedding essentials, here’s your guide to the online sales.

