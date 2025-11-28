Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 28, 2025

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Real median income in S’pore rose 4.3% in 2025
The trends indicate that the labour market is stable despite a more uncertain external environment, MOM said.
One-off property tax rebate in 2026 for owner-occupied HDB and private homes
Rebate will be automatically offset against any property tax payable in the 2026 property tax bill.
Hong Kong tower fire death toll rises to 128 as 200 remain missing
PM Wong sends condolences to victims of HK fire
More than 600 S’poreans evacuated from Hat Yai amid floods: MFA
WP chief Pritam Singh’s appeal: Judge to deliver verdict on Dec 4
Gavin Lee aims to ‘leave Lions shirt in a better place’ after being named permanent national coach
China’s domestic price wars are a threat to its economy
Overproduction, deflation and debt are hurting China’s domestic companies and disrupting foreign industries.