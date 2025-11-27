Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 27, 2025

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Hong Kong’s worst fire in decades kills at least 55, hundreds missing
Hong Kong united: Massive Tai Po blaze sparks wave of support from the community
Singles who want to move out prefer to buy their own home: HDB survey
Report showed that 80.3% of singles surveyed did not have clear plans to get married.
Senior households form a third of HDB residents, up from one-quarter in 2018
1 in 3 pre-school educators in S’pore has no formal training to handle child abuse cases: Survey
But 97.8% of respondents know that they have to flag a suspected abuse case even if it is not confirmed.
Coach operator Aeroline to resume services between S’pore and Malaysia
Roof partially collapses at Bright Hill Buddhist monastery
Two buildings at the Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery have been closed off to the public.
TotalEnergies ends EV charging operation in S’pore
Orchard Road fatal brawl: Recalcitrant offender gets jail, caning for assault and rioting
P1 registration: Are parents in S’pore going too far to get their kids into a ‘good’ school?
Why do some parents think they need to game the system to get their child a good education?