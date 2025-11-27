Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 27, 2025

Updated
Published
Nov 27, 2025, 05:57 PM

Hong Kong’s worst fire in decades kills at least 55, hundreds missing

Blazes in four of the eight apartment blocks in the estate had been extinguished.

Hong Kong united: Massive Tai Po blaze sparks wave of support from the community

Donations were being transported by volunteers on taxis and expensive cars.

Singles who want to move out prefer to buy their own home: HDB survey

Report showed that 80.3% of singles surveyed did not have clear plans to get married.

Senior households form a third of HDB residents, up from one-quarter in 2018

Those aged 65 and older make up 18.2% of HDB dwellers, up from 14% in 2018.

1 in 3 pre-school educators in S’pore has no formal training to handle child abuse cases: Survey

But 97.8% of respondents know that they have to flag a suspected abuse case even if it is not confirmed.

Coach operator Aeroline to resume services between S’pore and Malaysia

The bus company had been serving a month-long suspension until Dec 5.

Roof partially collapses at Bright Hill Buddhist monastery

Two buildings at the Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery have been closed off to the public.

TotalEnergies ends EV charging operation in S’pore

All its charging points are set to be transferred to other operators by Dec 31.

Orchard Road fatal brawl: Recalcitrant offender gets jail, caning for assault and rioting

He was out on bail over an unrelated assault case when he took part in the brawl.

P1 registration: Are parents in S’pore going too far to get their kids into a ‘good’ school?

How far would you go to get your child enrolled at a primary school of your choice?

Why do some parents think they need to game the system to get their child a good education?

