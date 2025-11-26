Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 26, 2025

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
MOH moves to stamp out costly health insurance riders
Patients who buy new IP riders from April 2026 will have to pay minimum deductibles and higher co-payment.
Police order TikTok, Facebook to disable ex-ISA detainee’s accounts over inflammatory posts
Back to office? S’pore workers want free lunch, flexiwork, subsidised commutes: Polls
URA releases Dairy Farm, Tanjong Rhu, Dover housing sites for sale
The sites can potentially yield around 480, 525 and 625 residential units respectively.
Singtel’s Optus suffers emergency call outage near Melbourne
Hong Kong writers seek creative freedom in Taiwan
The space for creative and publishing freedoms is perceived to have shrunk in their home city.
Jail for self-proclaimed ‘righteous and upright’ contractor who raped customer
He claimed that they had consensual sex after the woman made the first move by pulling his arm.
Two men charged over creation of false quotations in NParks project
Interactive sensory attraction Dopamine Land to open at RWS in Dec
It boasts nine themed rooms featuring light installations, ball pits and tactile experiences.