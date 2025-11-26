Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 26, 2025

Updated
Published
Nov 26, 2025, 06:12 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

MOH moves to stamp out costly health insurance riders

Patients who buy new IP riders from April 2026 will have to pay minimum deductibles and higher co-payment.

READ MORE HERE

Police order TikTok, Facebook to disable ex-ISA detainee’s accounts over inflammatory posts

He renounced his Singapore citizenship in 2020 and is now an Australian.

READ MORE HERE

Back to office? S’pore workers want free lunch, flexiwork, subsidised commutes: Polls

Discounts and local partnerships were among the valued workplace perks.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

URA releases Dairy Farm, Tanjong Rhu, Dover housing sites for sale

The sites can potentially yield around 480, 525 and 625 residential units respectively.

READ MORE HERE

Singtel’s Optus suffers emergency call outage near Melbourne

An Optus spokesperson says vandalism is to blame.

READ MORE HERE

Hong Kong writers seek creative freedom in Taiwan

The space for creative and publishing freedoms is perceived to have shrunk in their home city. 

READ MORE HERE

Jail for self-proclaimed ‘righteous and upright’ contractor who raped customer

He claimed that they had consensual sex after the woman made the first move by pulling his arm.

READ MORE HERE

Two men charged over creation of false quotations in NParks project

NParks says it does not have active contracts with the firms of the two men.

READ MORE HERE

Interactive sensory attraction Dopamine Land to open at RWS in Dec

It boasts nine themed rooms featuring light installations, ball pits and tactile experiences.

READ MORE HERE

Black Friday bargains, freebies: S’pore stores go all out to boost footfall

Pick up must-have household appliances and decor favourites from these top stores.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.