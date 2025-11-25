Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 25, 2025

Updated
Published
Nov 25, 2025, 06:12 PM

S’pore orders Google, Apple to curb govt impersonation on messaging services

The tech giants have until Nov 30 to comply with the directives, said MHA.

Ringgit gains yet to curb S’poreans’ spending in Malaysia, but more Malaysians could head south

The ringgit has strengthened against the Singdollar in Nov, with SGD/MYR now at 3.17.

Scrap PSLE? Let’s pause and think before another big education reform

Delaying or removing exams risks leaving students unprepared for real-world pressure, says the writer.

Why more S’pore hospitals are letting caregivers stay overnight next to patients

Allowing caregivers to participate in patient care also helps improve outcomes.

Twelve Cupcakes owes over $1m to creditors

The amount excludes the unpaid salaries owed to 80 former employees.

Xi may want Trump to rein in Japan in spat with China: Analysts

China is keen to frame the issue and caution US against leaning towards Tokyo.

Over 140 heavy vehicles booked for various offences

These include overloading and travelling on expressways without required permits.

Ex-Tanjong Pagar United footballer convicted over punching incident

The force of his punch briefly left one of the victims unconscious.

Probation for teen who advertised vapes for sale

Now 20, he also has to perform 50 hours of community service.

Hundreds queue for Blackpink merch at pop-up ahead of S’pore concerts

Blackpink will perform three concerts at National Stadium on Nov 28, 29 and 30. 

