Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 24, 2025

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Bankruptcies in S’pore at 5-year high but many are getting a fresh start
They can take steps to improve employability, build good financial habits and rebuild their credit score.
5 new bus services connect north-east residents to the city from mid-Dec
Civil servants to receive 1.3 months year-end bonus
S’poreans in Hat Yai ‘strongly encouraged’ to e-register with MFA
Preliminary results show food at pre-schools hit by gastroenteritis not contaminated: E-Bridge
Amos Yee in ICE detention facility barely a week after being released on parole in US
How used clothes get smuggled into Indonesia
Jail, caning for man who raped woman after stalking her, offering her lift home
Miss S’pore ‘shocked’ Miss Mexico won Miss Universe, but says she didn’t deserve to be booed
Want a relaxed ski holiday? Here is why you should go to Furano
This ski resort in Japan’s central Hokkaido is a peaceful alternative to hot spot Niseko.