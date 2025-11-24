Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 24, 2025

Updated
Published
Nov 24, 2025, 06:13 PM

Bankruptcies in S’pore at 5-year high but many are getting a fresh start

They can take steps to improve employability, build good financial habits and rebuild their credit score.

5 new bus services connect north-east residents to the city from mid-Dec

These will operate only during weekday morning and evening peak hours.

Civil servants to receive 1.3 months year-end bonus

Junior grade officers will also get an additional one-time payment of up to $600.

S’poreans in Hat Yai ‘strongly encouraged’ to e-register with MFA

Flooding in the Thai city has caused restricted access to essential supplies.

Preliminary results show food at pre-schools hit by gastroenteritis not contaminated: E-Bridge

185 people, including 173 pupils, developed gastroenteritis symptoms.

Amos Yee in ICE detention facility barely a week after being released on parole in US

The 27-year-old Singaporean is likely to face deportation.

How used clothes get smuggled into Indonesia

It’s widely believed that over 90% of second-hand clothes sold are illegal imports.

Jail, caning for man who raped woman after stalking her, offering her lift home

He was also ordered to pay more than $18,500 in compensation to the victim.

Miss S’pore ‘shocked’ Miss Mexico won Miss Universe, but says she didn’t deserve to be booed

Annika Xue Sager gives her take on the pageant’s twists and turns.

Want a relaxed ski holiday? Here is why you should go to Furano

This ski resort in Japan’s central Hokkaido is a peaceful alternative to hot spot Niseko.

