Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 23, 2025

Digital village launched at Punggol Coast MRT station

Commuters will encounter a robot MR-2, which roams around independently to clean the station.

Johor to implement RM3 hotel tax for overnight visitors from Jan 1

The move mirrors other Malaysian states that have implemented tourist-related taxes.

Man who rushed at Ariana Grande deported, barred from re-entering S’pore

Australian Johnson Wen had been given nine days’ jail on Nov 17.

Families embrace volunteerism for their young children and teens

Volunteering is a great way to engage students during the year-end holidays.

Deep brain stimulation curbs involuntary movements in boy with rare disorder

He is the first paediatric patient with GNAO1 in Asia to undergo the procedure.

Soaring gold prices draw crowds of buyers, sellers to KL jewellers

Fluctuations in gold prices since the end of Aug have drawn crowds to jewellery stores across Kuala Lumpur. 

Motorcyclist dies after accident with tipper truck on SLE

The tipper truck driver is assisting with ongoing investigations.

Golden Village to open 17th Singapore cinema at Downtown East

The cinema chain will be taking over the space vacated by Cathay Cineplexes.

16 Christmas meals from $15 to $300 and takeaway turkey treats

For best value, go for the weekday lunch buffets.

I love all my five grandchildren. But one brings a special joy

Love recognises uniqueness and takes different forms even in the same family, the writer says.

