Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 23, 2025

Digital village launched at Punggol Coast MRT station
Commuters will encounter a robot MR-2, which roams around independently to clean the station.
Johor to implement RM3 hotel tax for overnight visitors from Jan 1
Man who rushed at Ariana Grande deported, barred from re-entering S’pore
Families embrace volunteerism for their young children and teens
Deep brain stimulation curbs involuntary movements in boy with rare disorder
Soaring gold prices draw crowds of buyers, sellers to KL jewellers
Fluctuations in gold prices since the end of Aug have drawn crowds to jewellery stores across Kuala Lumpur.
Motorcyclist dies after accident with tipper truck on SLE
Golden Village to open 17th Singapore cinema at Downtown East
16 Christmas meals from $15 to $300 and takeaway turkey treats
I love all my five grandchildren. But one brings a special joy
Love recognises uniqueness and takes different forms even in the same family, the writer says.