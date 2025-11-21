Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 21, 2025

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore imposes sanctions, entry bans on 4 Israelis
They are said to have been involved in “egregious acts of extremist violence” against Palestinians in West Bank.
SMRT’s $7m Bishan Depot upgrade boosts train overhaul capacity
140 arrested in islandwide anti-drug raid
Fire breaks out in Sembawang HDB flat
LTA puts up frosted strips at Dairy Farm bus stops
It comes after reports of multiple birds crashing into transparent panels at the bus stops.
Once it was S. Korea’s Silicon Valley. Now it’s known for Shin ramyun and gimbap
With the rising popularity of K-food, the city of Gumi is banking on the iconic dishes to reinvent itself.
Couple jailed, fined for illegal cat breeding from S’pore home
Woman charged after she allegedly abused a baby and toddler
She allegedly hit the toddler while feeding him, and hit the younger child’s head on another occasion.
S’pore wedding planners say yes to AI despite challenges
They say there is no replacing the critical thinking, network and emotional support that they offer.