Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 21, 2025

S’pore imposes sanctions, entry bans on 4 Israelis

They are said to have been involved in “egregious acts of extremist violence” against Palestinians in West Bank.

SMRT’s $7m Bishan Depot upgrade boosts train overhaul capacity

The 39-year-old depot services the North-South Line.

140 arrested in islandwide anti-drug raid

The drugs are estimated to be worth more than $892,000.

Fire breaks out in Sembawang HDB flat

Two people were taken to hospital.

LTA puts up frosted strips at Dairy Farm bus stops

It comes after reports of multiple birds crashing into transparent panels at the bus stops.

Once it was S. Korea’s Silicon Valley. Now it’s known for Shin ramyun and gimbap

With the rising popularity of K-food, the city of Gumi is banking on the iconic dishes to reinvent itself.

Couple jailed, fined for illegal cat breeding from S’pore home

They sold eight kittens for a total of $46,300.

Woman charged after she allegedly abused a baby and toddler

She allegedly hit the toddler while feeding him, and hit the younger child’s head on another occasion.

S’pore wedding planners say yes to AI despite challenges

They say there is no replacing the critical thinking, network and emotional support that they offer.

Meet the S’poreans who run an eco-friendly olive farm in Lebanon

The farm Beit Ballout (House Ballout) produces high-quality olive oil. 

