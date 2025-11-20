Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 20, 2025

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Allied health professionals to be trained to support patients holistically
General manager of NEA’s Tuas facility fined over 2021 explosion that killed 2
$1 to 120 yen: Singdollar reaches new high against Japanese currency
Extremists exploit gaming platforms as radicalisation channels in S-E Asia
Terror groups have shown “astonishing adaptability” and use fake profiles to spread violent ideologies.
Cloud of uncertainty from US tariffs has cleared, boosting business confidence: DBS
30 mobility devices seized by LTA to tackle rise in fires linked to illegal devices
Hospital uses old MRT train carriage, public bus, taxi for patients’ rehab
Patients use them to learn to navigate public transport while on wheelchairs or other mobility aids.
Pre-school teacher allegedly force-fed a baby till she vomited
Two charged with shoplifting at Sheng Siong
South Korean acting couple Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-a to marry
They have been dating for 10 years and the wedding will take place on Dec 20 in Seoul.