Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 20, 2025

Allied health professionals to be trained to support patients holistically

It will enable them to diversify or pivot into new roles.

General manager of NEA’s Tuas facility fined over 2021 explosion that killed 2

NEA was fined $230k on Nov 18 for safety lapses.

$1 to 120 yen: Singdollar reaches new high against Japanese currency

One money changer said 4 out of 10 patrons on Nov 20 asked for the yen.

Extremists exploit gaming platforms as radicalisation channels in S-E Asia

Terror groups have shown “astonishing adaptability” and use fake profiles to spread violent ideologies.

Cloud of uncertainty from US tariffs has cleared, boosting business confidence: DBS

Firms may restart some investments they held back, while operating with caution.

30 mobility devices seized by LTA to tackle rise in fires linked to illegal devices

The three-day operation from Nov 18 to 20 targeted HDB estates.

Hospital uses old MRT train carriage, public bus, taxi for patients’ rehab

Patients use them to learn to navigate public transport while on wheelchairs or other mobility aids.

Pre-school teacher allegedly force-fed a baby till she vomited

The woman also allegedly stuffed a bib into another’s mouth.

Two charged with shoplifting at Sheng Siong

They were allegedly identified through facial recognition technology.

South Korean acting couple Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-a to marry

They have been dating for 10 years and the wedding will take place on Dec 20 in Seoul.

