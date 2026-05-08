Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 8, 2026

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2 S’poreans reported dead after Mount Dukono eruption in Indonesia
Nine of the 20 hikers are S’poreans and the rest are Indonesians, the head of a local rescue agency said.
10-year MOP for exec condos, more EC units for first-timers to tackle affordability concerns
The measures will apply to all government land sale sites for ECs with tenders closing from May 8.
PM Wong urges Asean to prepare for new normal of disruptions by strengthening integration
New cruise and ferry terminal, exhibition hub in the works in Marina South
Greater Sentosa upgrade to add new coastal trails, hotels and rejuvenated beachfronts
Other new attractions include a flight simulator experience and a day-to-night thrill ride.
Disney Adventure cruise cancelled due to mechanical issue
Local production of veggies and seafood rose in 2025, but egg yields dipped
The dip was primarily due to short-term operational issues faced by some egg farms, said SFA.
NUS among S’pore institutions named in global data breach list
The others are the Singapore College of Insurance and Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants.
Jail for ex-SAF captain who accessed man’s crypto wallet
The victim engaged a blockchain security company to assist in tracing his missing cryptocurrency.