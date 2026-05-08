Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 8, 2026

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Published
May 08, 2026, 06:11 PM

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2 S’poreans reported dead after Mount Dukono eruption in Indonesia

Nine of the 20 hikers are S’poreans and the rest are Indonesians, the head of a local rescue agency said.

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10-year MOP for exec condos, more EC units for first-timers to tackle affordability concerns

The measures will apply to all government land sale sites for ECs with tenders closing from May 8.

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PM Wong urges Asean to prepare for new normal of disruptions by strengthening integration

The implications of the Middle East situation have also topped the agenda in Cebu.

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New cruise and ferry terminal, exhibition hub in the works in Marina South

The projects are aimed at bolstering S’pore’s position as a global hub.

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Greater Sentosa upgrade to add new coastal trails, hotels and rejuvenated beachfronts

Other new attractions include a flight simulator experience and a day-to-night thrill ride.

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Disney Adventure cruise cancelled due to mechanical issue

Passengers waited overnight on board before the cruise was cancelled.

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Local production of veggies and seafood rose in 2025, but egg yields dipped

The dip was primarily due to short-term operational issues faced by some egg farms, said SFA.

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NUS among S’pore institutions named in global data breach list

The others are the Singapore College of Insurance and Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants.

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Jail for ex-SAF captain who accessed man’s crypto wallet

The victim engaged a blockchain security company to assist in tracing his missing cryptocurrency.

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The pros and cons of commuting

On average, people around the world spend roughly an hour a day commuting.

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