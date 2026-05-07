Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 7, 2026

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HSA removed 959 illegal health product listings, including contact lenses
It also seized 6,641 units of illegal health products from S’pore’s borders in the operation.
2 S’pore residents on hantavirus-hit cruise ship isolated at NCID and undergoing tests
Floating rates now cheaper but most owners still prefer fixed home loans
Reasons cited include stability in monthly repayments and to hedge against rate hikes.
What’s driving the rise in new condo prices?
These sales show S’poreans are willing to fork out serious money for new, unsubsidised private homes.
Bedok, Bukit Panjang, Tiong Bahru-Redhill designated as Age Well Neighbourhoods
S-E Asia should brace itself for haze later this year: Grace Fu
S’pore Instagram seller must pay Louis Vuitton $510k
Zombies are running the international system
The fall of the League of Nations is a warning for institutions like the UN, NATO and WTO, says the writer.
SIA flight from Guangzhou diverted to Batam due to bad weather
adidas to launch first pet collection in S’pore
It includes World Cup kits and pet owners can get first dibs on the full collection on May 15.