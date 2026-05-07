Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 7, 2026

Updated
Published
May 07, 2026, 06:06 PM

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HSA removed 959 illegal health product listings, including contact lenses

It also seized 6,641 units of illegal health products from S’pore’s borders in the operation.

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2 S’pore residents on hantavirus-hit cruise ship isolated at NCID and undergoing tests

The risk to the general public in S’pore is currently low, said the CDA.

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Floating rates now cheaper but most owners still prefer fixed home loans

Reasons cited include stability in monthly repayments and to hedge against rate hikes.
 

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What’s driving the rise in new condo prices?

Affordable suburban condominium is starting to feel more expensive.

These sales show S’poreans are willing to fork out serious money for new, unsubsidised private homes.

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Bedok, Bukit Panjang, Tiong Bahru-Redhill designated as Age Well Neighbourhoods

See what’s coming up.

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S-E Asia should brace itself for haze later this year: Grace Fu

A potential ‘Godzilla El Nino’ with hotter and drier conditions is forecast.

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S’pore Instagram seller must pay Louis Vuitton $510k

The seller is accused of repeatedly peddling counterfeit luxury goods.

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Zombies are running the international system

The fall of the League of Nations is a warning for institutions like the UN, NATO and WTO, says the writer.

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SIA flight from Guangzhou diverted to Batam due to bad weather

The May 5 flight eventually landed in S’pore  close to four hours behind schedule.

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adidas to launch first pet collection in S’pore

It includes World Cup kits and pet owners can get first dibs on the full collection on May 15.

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