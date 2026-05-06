Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 6, 2026

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S’pore tough on financial crime but improvements needed: Global watchdog
Some entities appear not to be complying with obligations relating to sanctions on N. Korea.
Another member of S’porean-led scam gang charged
He is accused of being a scam caller targeting S’poreans. The syndicate is thought to be behind $53m in losses.
COE prices up across the board
How Grab is shaping daily habits to keep users hooked
It is using advanced tech to nudge users to spend more often and across its services.
The fresh grad job is now a third-year job
Employers expect graduates to arrive pre-trained and with industry exposure, says the writer.
Joo Seng fire: Man charged after allegedly burning pot of charcoal in living room
Singtel users to get test notification from SG Alert emergency system on May 10
The alert will be used during emergencies such as major fires, chemical or terror incidents.
Impersonation scams involving virtual meetings with ‘government officials’
In some cases, the conmen would make false offers of gifts or extend invitations to join a royal family.