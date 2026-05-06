Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 6, 2026

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Published
May 06, 2026, 06:48 PM

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S’pore tough on financial crime but improvements needed: Global watchdog

Some entities appear not to be complying with obligations relating to sanctions on N. Korea.

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Another member of S’porean-led scam gang charged

He is accused of being a scam caller targeting S’poreans. The syndicate is thought to be behind $53m in losses.

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COE prices up across the board

Cat A premium rose to $124,790.

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How Grab is shaping daily habits to keep users hooked

It is using advanced tech to nudge users to spend more often and across its services.

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The fresh grad job is now a third-year job

Employers expect graduates to arrive pre-trained and with industry exposure, says the writer.

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Joo Seng fire: Man charged after allegedly burning pot of charcoal in living room

He had allegedly done so knowing that he would cause the destruction of the flat.

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Singtel users to get test notification from SG Alert emergency system on May 10

The alert will be used during emergencies such as major fires, chemical or terror incidents.

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Impersonation scams involving virtual meetings with ‘government officials’

In some cases, the conmen would make false offers of gifts or extend invitations to join a royal family.

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3 years’ jail for man who molested girl while working as a pastor

He started committing the offences when she was 12 years old.

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Free eSIM, transit cards among rail booking perks for tourists in S. Korea

The campaign will run through June 3.

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