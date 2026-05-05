Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 5, 2026

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Schools use caning if all other measures inadequate, under strict safety protocols: Desmond Lee
No need to raise penalties for late retrenchment notices for now: Tan See Leng
TB clusters in Bedok: Eating at food centre is safe, says Ong Ye Kung
He spoke to patrons at Block 216 Bedok Food Centre, one of 3 locations linked to TB cases.
S’pore passes laws to manage incidents on cross-border railways ahead of RTS Link’s opening
Iran v Trump: Is war about to break out?
Their fragile ceasefire that began on April 8 was broken by Iran’s strikes on the UAE.
ComfortDelGro launches QR codes to make ride bookings easier
Passengers can scan QR codes at designated locations using the “Scan & Ride” feature on Zig app.
JB drivers kept their cabs running for years. Now they must let old ones go to cross Causeway
5 taken to hospital after Hougang coffee shop fire
Eat blueberries with fries and other life hacks from a best-selling author
Dr Giulia Enders explores functions of the lungs, skin, muscles, immune system and brain in her new book.