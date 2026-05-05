Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 5, 2026

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Published
May 05, 2026, 06:31 PM

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Schools use caning if all other measures inadequate, under strict safety protocols: Desmond Lee

Schools will also consider factors such as student’s maturity, said Mr Lee. 

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No need to raise penalties for late retrenchment notices for now: Tan See Leng

He said compliance rates remain high, and delays are often due to oversight.

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TB clusters in Bedok: Eating at food centre is safe, says Ong Ye Kung

He spoke to patrons at Block 216 Bedok Food Centre, one of 3 locations linked to TB cases.

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S’pore passes laws to manage incidents on cross-border railways ahead of RTS Link’s opening

A key feature of the RTS Link is co-located immigration facilities at each station.

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Iran v Trump: Is war about to break out?

Their fragile ceasefire that began on April 8 was broken by Iran’s strikes on the UAE.

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ComfortDelGro launches QR codes to make ride bookings easier

Passengers can scan QR codes at designated locations using the “Scan & Ride” feature on Zig app.

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JB drivers kept their cabs running for years. Now they must let old ones go to cross Causeway

Drivers back newer cars to counter illegal “Pak Wanca” rivals undercutting fares.

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5 taken to hospital after Hougang coffee shop fire

About 40 people evacuated the premises before the SCDF arrived. 

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Eat blueberries with fries and other life hacks from a best-selling author

Dr Giulia Enders explores functions of the lungs, skin, muscles, immune system and brain in her new book.

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Stars shine at Met Gala, fashion’s biggest night

The A-listers were asked to dress for the theme Fashion Is Art.

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