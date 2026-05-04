Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 4, 2026

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Published
May 04, 2026, 06:12 PM

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S’pore, NZ agree to keep essential supplies flowing even during crises

Both countries also committed to more cooperation in areas such as defence and security.

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Cross-border taxi bookings start on Grab app

Fares appear to be higher than a street-hail ride from Ban San Street Terminal in Bugis.

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SIA passengers to get better internet connectivity on selected flights

The Starlink service is expected to be rolled out from Q1 2027.

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Bangkok’s heat index hits ‘extreme danger’ level exceeding 52 deg C

Authorities are urging the public to avoid outdoor activities.

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What is hantavirus, which is linked to the deaths of 3 people on board a cruise ship?

Hantavirus refers to a family of viruses carried by rodents.

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Moviegoers get refunds, movie passes after wrong film plays in CCK cinema

Patrons expecting to watch Cold War 1994 were shown The Super Mario Galaxy Movie instead.

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The next career skill you need to learn? How to drop the bad habits

To see real growth in our career, we must learn the art of subtraction, says the writer.

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Former manager with DBS bank admits to cheating 7 victims of over $1m

He used most of it to fund an online gambling habit and pay for his wedding and renovations.

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Over 2,500 people caught for vape-related offences in first 3 months of 2026

10 people who posted vaping-related photos, or videos of themselves vaping, on social media were also fined.

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Jay Chou to perform for 3 nights in January at National Stadium

Pre-sales for the Mandopop star’s Carnival II World Tour shows begin on May 19.

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