Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 4, 2026

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S’pore, NZ agree to keep essential supplies flowing even during crises
Both countries also committed to more cooperation in areas such as defence and security.
Cross-border taxi bookings start on Grab app
Fares appear to be higher than a street-hail ride from Ban San Street Terminal in Bugis.
SIA passengers to get better internet connectivity on selected flights
Bangkok’s heat index hits ‘extreme danger’ level exceeding 52 deg C
What is hantavirus, which is linked to the deaths of 3 people on board a cruise ship?
Moviegoers get refunds, movie passes after wrong film plays in CCK cinema
Patrons expecting to watch Cold War 1994 were shown The Super Mario Galaxy Movie instead.
The next career skill you need to learn? How to drop the bad habits
To see real growth in our career, we must learn the art of subtraction, says the writer.
Former manager with DBS bank admits to cheating 7 victims of over $1m
He used most of it to fund an online gambling habit and pay for his wedding and renovations.
Over 2,500 people caught for vape-related offences in first 3 months of 2026
10 people who posted vaping-related photos, or videos of themselves vaping, on social media were also fined.