Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 31, 2026

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Published
May 31, 2026, 06:27 PM

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Defence spending alone may not translate into better capabilities: Chan Chun Sing

Consistent defence spending is what’s needed to build “real capabilities”, he said.

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The US says ships and submarines trump summits. South-east Asia politely says ‘no’

US Defence Secretary’s “model ally” rankings unsettled S-E Asian delegates over trade leverage fears.

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S’pore launches movement to help families foster healthy digital habits

A new portal consolidates all government resources on digital parenting.

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East Coast Seafood Centre to be redeveloped; tenants told to vacate in 2026

One tenant is Jumbo Seafood, which will shutter its flagship outlet at the centre in Sept.

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More than 7,000 devotees perform Buddhist ceremony to mark Vesak Day

In 1984, Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery was the first monastery here to organise the ceremony.

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NTU student who cared for late dad with dementia halts studies to look after mum with cancer

Young caregivers under the age of 35 are expected to grow in number in the coming years.

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Thai Lion Air cutting flights on 15 routes, including Phuket-S’pore, as jet fuel costs surge

Flights between Singapore and Phuket will be suspended from June 3 to Aug 1.

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Man arrested for allegedly breaking into Yishun flat

He allegedly stole cash amounting to $520, bank cards, NRICs and an ez-link card.

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What makes a clue S’porean? ST×NLB Crossword series taps 40 volunteers

How ST and NLB turned Singapore slang, food and everyday life into crossword clues.

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Making memories that matter during the June school holidays

Simple rituals can become lasting moments that nurture a sense of belonging.

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