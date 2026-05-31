Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 31, 2026

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Defence spending alone may not translate into better capabilities: Chan Chun Sing
The US says ships and submarines trump summits. South-east Asia politely says ‘no’
US Defence Secretary’s “model ally” rankings unsettled S-E Asian delegates over trade leverage fears.
S’pore launches movement to help families foster healthy digital habits
East Coast Seafood Centre to be redeveloped; tenants told to vacate in 2026
One tenant is Jumbo Seafood, which will shutter its flagship outlet at the centre in Sept.
More than 7,000 devotees perform Buddhist ceremony to mark Vesak Day
In 1984, Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery was the first monastery here to organise the ceremony.
NTU student who cared for late dad with dementia halts studies to look after mum with cancer
Young caregivers under the age of 35 are expected to grow in number in the coming years.