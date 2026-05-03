Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 3, 2026

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Published
May 03, 2026, 06:10 PM

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Mid-East conflict could spur South-east Asia’s nuclear energy ambitions

 

The conflict has underscored the need to diversify energy mixes, said experts.

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Nearly half of over 400 HDB flats are warmer than outdoors: Study

Close to 60% of the households also had lower airflow than the outdoors.

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Over $1.8m of discounts redeemed to offset MediShield Life premiums

More than 54,000 people have made the redemptions.

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TEL services resume following disruption caused by signalling fault

Bridging bus and free regular bus services have also ceased, SMRT said.

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Bank stocks gain as DBS results lift sentiment; property counters lag

Several Catalist firms announced plans to move to the SGX mainboard.

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Australia’s uncrewed planes, subs and drones could appeal to Asian navies: Analysts

Australia is due to spend A$58.4b in the year to June 30 on defence.

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Construction work suspended at Chong Pang City after metal bar falls

A metal bar from the worksite fell through the roof of a nearby HDB block.

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Free air-con and other things I miss in a year of working from home

There are trade-offs to the freedom and flexibility of working from home, the writer said.

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The millennial spice mixer who expanded a dying trade

He has grown his family business, which has been operating for almost 80 years.

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Where to celebrate mum this Mother’s Day

Three options, including picks for cake lovers and carnivores.

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