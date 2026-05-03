Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 3, 2026

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Mid-East conflict could spur South-east Asia’s nuclear energy ambitions
Nearly half of over 400 HDB flats are warmer than outdoors: Study
Over $1.8m of discounts redeemed to offset MediShield Life premiums
TEL services resume following disruption caused by signalling fault
Bank stocks gain as DBS results lift sentiment; property counters lag
Australia’s uncrewed planes, subs and drones could appeal to Asian navies: Analysts
Construction work suspended at Chong Pang City after metal bar falls
Free air-con and other things I miss in a year of working from home
There are trade-offs to the freedom and flexibility of working from home, the writer said.