Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 29, 2026

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Traders in S’pore find ways to deal with Mid-East disruptions
Increased risk of haze in S’pore from June to October
El Nino and the Indian Ocean Dipole are expected to bring warmer, drier conditions to S’pore and the region.
Not true that current Covid-19 situation is more dangerous: CDA, experts
They said that the symptoms of the current variant are similar to those of earlier strains.
New Circle Line signs to show ‘clockwise’ and ‘anticlockwise’ train directions
Trains operating the full main circular loop would display signs that include the word “loop”.
FairPrice to expand price freeze to 500 products from June to August
Surrey Hills Holdings founder charged after allegedly cheating woman of over $400k
Pang Gek Teng is no longer CEO of the company and her case has been adjourned to July 10.