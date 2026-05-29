Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 29, 2026

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Published
May 29, 2026, 06:27 PM

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Traders in S’pore find ways to deal with Mid-East disruptions

Some 350 global commodity traders have a significant presence in S’pore.

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Increased risk of haze in S’pore from June to October

El Nino and the Indian Ocean Dipole are expected to bring warmer, drier conditions to S’pore and the region.

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Not true that current Covid-19 situation is more dangerous: CDA, experts

They said that the symptoms of the current variant are similar to those of earlier strains.

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New Circle Line signs to show ‘clockwise’ and ‘anticlockwise’ train directions

Trains operating the full main circular loop would display signs that include the word “loop”.

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FairPrice to expand price freeze to 500 products from June to August

This effort covers a greater variety of pantry staples.

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Surrey Hills Holdings founder charged after allegedly cheating woman of over $400k

Pang Gek Teng is no longer CEO of the company and her case has been adjourned to July 10.

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Grab rides to JB can now be booked 6 hours ahead

A 30% discount will apply on all cross-border rides booked from May 29 to June 28.

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A Japan prison so comfortable, elderly women commit petty crime to get thrown behind bars

Four in 10 Japanese inmates at Tochigi Prison are repeat offenders.

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Pig blood products return to some S’pore restaurants after nearly three decades

Haidilao S’pore said its outlets are now serving pig blood products.

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Pokemon Center at Jewel to reopen on July 1

The revamped store will feature a new design inspired by S’pore’s heritage.

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