Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 28, 2026

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Published
May 28, 2026, 06:19 PM

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S’pore workers’ real wages grew by 4% in 2025 as inflation eased: MOM

The proportion of firms raising salaries fell from 78.3% in 2024 to 72.4% in 2025.

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Teo Siong Seng won’t seek re-election as SBF chairman

This is the shipping mogul’s first public statement since a US indictment against him was unsealed on May 19.

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Man accused of killing woman in Choa Chu Kang charged with murder

Preliminary investigations revealed that he had allegedly stabbed the woman.

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44 countries to attend 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue

Vietnamese President To Lam will deliver the keynote address.

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Singtel share slide: What should you do with your special discounted shares?

Analysts agreed that Singtel is taking the right steps for the future with its digital infrastructure strategy.

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Jail for man who stole 74 laptops meant for MOE schools

He made more than $10k from his scheme but has not made any restitution.

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Man fined $8k for dumping furniture illegally in Taman Jurong

The waste was from reinstatement works at a vacated office in Genting Lane.

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Preparing for a time when living to age 120 is commonplace

Advances in medical technology mean we could live to be very old, says the writer.

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How one S’pore family is chasing a million-dollar Pokemon dream

The family started with fewer than 50 cards and used sales profits to expand their inventory.

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Meet the ‘granfluencers’ redefining style on social media

Fashionable seniors in S’pore are embracing bold personal styles without limits.

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