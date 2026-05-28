Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 28, 2026

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S’pore workers’ real wages grew by 4% in 2025 as inflation eased: MOM
Teo Siong Seng won’t seek re-election as SBF chairman
This is the shipping mogul’s first public statement since a US indictment against him was unsealed on May 19.
Man accused of killing woman in Choa Chu Kang charged with murder
44 countries to attend 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue
Singtel share slide: What should you do with your special discounted shares?
Analysts agreed that Singtel is taking the right steps for the future with its digital infrastructure strategy.
Jail for man who stole 74 laptops meant for MOE schools
Man fined $8k for dumping furniture illegally in Taman Jurong
Preparing for a time when living to age 120 is commonplace
How one S’pore family is chasing a million-dollar Pokemon dream
The family started with fewer than 50 cards and used sales profits to expand their inventory.