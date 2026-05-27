Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 27, 2026

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Man, 22, to be charged with murder of woman in Choa Chu Kang
Is Japan losing its compassion as anti-foreigner sentiments grow?
There has been a shift in sentiment, especially after the rise of anti-foreigner political parties.
Parents in S’pore search for the right school fit for children with special needs
On average, 200 students move from mainstream to SPED schools annually, mostly in primary school.
Alibaba Cloud joins other firms in giving free AI tools to SMEs, students in S’pore
Over 800 of these firms and 200 tertiary students and developers will benefit from the one-year initiative.
LTA warns public of fake e-mails demanding payment for fines, ERP charges
The messages are designed to steal users’ personal details, said the transport regulator.