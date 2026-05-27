Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 27, 2026

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Published
May 27, 2026, 06:08 PM

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Man, 22, to be charged with murder of woman in Choa Chu Kang

Preliminary investigations revealed both were known to each other.

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Is Japan losing its compassion as anti-foreigner sentiments grow?

There has been a shift in sentiment, especially after the rise of anti-foreigner political parties.

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Parents in S’pore search for the right school fit for children with special needs

On average, 200 students move from mainstream to SPED schools annually, mostly in primary school.

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Alibaba Cloud joins other firms in giving free AI tools to SMEs, students in S’pore

Over 800 of these firms and 200 tertiary students and developers will benefit from the one-year initiative.

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LTA warns public of fake e-mails demanding payment for fines, ERP charges

The messages are designed to steal users’ personal details, said the transport regulator.

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Wife granted 33% of matrimonial assets; homemaker role allowed husband to grow business

The husband was granted sole care and control of their three children.

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53 dengue cases reported in S’pore last week, highest weekly total so far in 2026

There were 26 reported dengue cases in the previous week.

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Man charged over allegedly trafficking vapes; 39 Kpods seized in Punggol

HSA officers received a tip-off and raided the suspect’s residence.

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Jewel Changi Airport blooms with 800,000 Lego bricks

The Lego bricks are assembled into large floral installations across Jewel.

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Is it safe to wear earbuds while sleeping?

If your earbuds make you itch or cause pain, consider replacing them.

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