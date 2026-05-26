Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 26, 2026

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What is behind the rising volume of Russian oil arriving in S’pore?
Caring for the dying in S’pore
Company, man convicted over safety lapses in 2021 Tuas fatal blast
S’porean linked to global insider trading scheme denied bail
USS WaterWorld performer dies days after medical emergency while training
He was taken to hospital after he suffered a medical emergency during a training session on May 19.
Helper seen cleaning 24th-floor window ledge at condo, MOM investigating
New social capital index to be released amid concerns over slowing mobility in S’pore
It will measure gaps in social capital and disparities in opportunities that may influence life outcomes.
Private car drivers to pay RM5 road charge to enter Genting Highlands
14 drivers caught providing illegal cross-border ride-hailing services
Since July 2025, over 3,900 vehicles have been checked, and 199 vehicles have been impounded.