Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 26, 2026

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Published
May 26, 2026, 06:17 PM

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What is behind the rising volume of Russian oil arriving in S’pore?

Russian fuel oil is typically blended into bunker fuel in S’pore, notes an analyst.

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Caring for the dying in S’pore

A look at how hospices and palliative care have evolved in S’pore.

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Company, man convicted over safety lapses in 2021 Tuas fatal blast

The explosion at a workshop killed three and injured seven others.

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S’porean linked to global insider trading scheme denied bail

He has been in remand since his arrest in S’pore in July 2024.

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USS WaterWorld performer dies days after medical emergency while training

He was taken to hospital after he suffered a medical emergency during a training session on May 19.

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Helper seen cleaning 24th-floor window ledge at condo, MOM investigating

The images were first shared by a resident in a group chat.

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New social capital index to be released amid concerns over slowing mobility in S’pore

It will measure gaps in social capital and disparities in opportunities that may influence life outcomes.

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Private car drivers to pay RM5 road charge to enter Genting Highlands

The charges will start from May 28.

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14 drivers caught providing illegal cross-border ride-hailing services

Since July 2025, over 3,900 vehicles have been checked, and 199 vehicles have been impounded.

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How to avoid becoming frail

Doctors think of frailty as a spectrum, starting with the “pre-frailty” stage.

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