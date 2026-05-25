Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 25, 2026

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S’pore keeps 2026 economic growth forecast at 2-4%
The economy did better than expected in Q1 but MTI said the outlook has weakened since the Iran war began.
Farmland south of Lim Chu Kang to be zoned for defence, clustering agriculture in north
Concentrating farmland north of the area will advance development of a high-tech agri-food hub.
ERP charges may resume in Orchard Road if congestion in the area worsens: LTA
Speeds within Orchard Road have persistently remained below optimal since October 2025.
High Court raps UOB over inconsistent legal positions on late mortgage payment fees
It also criticised shortcomings in the bank’s court papers filed against a firm over a $556,200 loan.
Man who tortured woman, 19, to death gets nearly 15 year’s jail
Use Singlish at work? ‘Can lah,’ say more people in S’pore: Study
More than half of the people in the study said that Singlish gives S’poreans a sense of identity.
People are moving so fast on AI, businesses are struggling to keep up
This has the potential to undermine transformation and erode productivity gains, says the writer.
HK education bureau probing principal seen swearing at security guards in S’pore
A video of the incident shows a man arguing with 2 women wearing Safra security uniforms.
Man who helped scam more than $3m from victims in S’pore gets over 5 years’ jail
He maintained the syndicate’s office in KL and paid for hosting services for multiple servers.
What to do in Ningxia, China’s underrated desert and wine destination
Changi Airport Group is looking to establish connectivity with the destination in 2026.