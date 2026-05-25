Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 25, 2026

Updated
Published
May 25, 2026, 06:25 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

S’pore keeps 2026 economic growth forecast at 2-4%

The economy did better than expected in Q1 but MTI said the outlook has weakened since the Iran war began.

READ MORE HERE

Farmland south of Lim Chu Kang to be zoned for defence, clustering agriculture in north

Concentrating farmland north of the area will advance development of a high-tech agri-food hub.

READ MORE HERE

ERP charges may resume in Orchard Road if congestion in the area worsens: LTA

Speeds within Orchard Road have persistently remained below optimal since October 2025.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

High Court raps UOB over inconsistent legal positions on late mortgage payment fees

It also criticised shortcomings in the bank’s court papers filed against a firm over a $556,200 loan.

READ MORE HERE

Man who tortured woman, 19, to death gets nearly 15 year’s jail

The victim’s older brother and his married girlfriend are facing murder charges.

READ MORE HERE

Use Singlish at work? ‘Can lah,’ say more people in S’pore: Study

More than half of the people in the study said that Singlish gives S’poreans a sense of identity.

READ MORE HERE

People are moving so fast on AI, businesses are struggling to keep up

This has the potential to undermine transformation and erode productivity gains, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

HK education bureau probing principal seen swearing at security guards in S’pore

A video of the incident shows a man arguing with 2 women wearing Safra security uniforms.

READ MORE HERE

Man who helped scam more than $3m from victims in S’pore gets over 5 years’ jail

He maintained the syndicate’s office in KL and paid for hosting services for multiple servers.

READ MORE HERE

What to do in Ningxia, China’s underrated desert and wine destination

Changi Airport Group is looking to establish connectivity with the destination in 2026.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.