Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 24, 2026

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Study finds that over half of 8-year-olds in S’pore have used AI
Close to 16% used AI mainly for gaming, while another 17% used it for both schoolwork and gaming.
Nearly one in 10 commuters changed morning travel habits, easing peak-hour NEL crunch
The Government will do more if situation and issues arising from the Mid-East conflict deteriorate.
Identity thief forged NRIC and tried to get $2.9m loan using victim’s property
Imposter had submitted forged copies of man’s NRIC and income assessment to a credit firm.
Archaeological study to be carried out at Adam Park
Why millions of Malaysians keep riding dangerous motorcycle lanes despite the death toll
Despite Malaysia having 13 million registered motorcycles, efforts to improve safety remain inadequate.
Girl becomes first S’porean squash player to win Asian junior individual title
Woman sleeping in car arrested after drugs, vape found in vehicle
Cyclist dies after accident with tipper truck in Pasir Ris
Without chilli, food just isn’t the same
It’s more than a condiment. It’s pain, pleasure and memory all rolled into one, says the writer.
Actress didn’t plan to be a dog mum until foster dachshund chose her
Singaporean actress Tay Ying and her chef-husband are proud pawrents of dachshund Tron.