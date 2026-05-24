Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 24, 2026

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Published
May 24, 2026, 06:23 PM

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Study finds that over half of 8-year-olds in S’pore have used AI

Close to 16% used AI mainly for gaming, while another 17% used it for both schoolwork and gaming.

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Nearly one in 10 commuters changed morning travel habits, easing peak-hour NEL crunch

The Government will do more if situation and issues arising from the Mid-East conflict deteriorate.

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Identity thief forged NRIC and tried to get $2.9m loan using victim’s property

Imposter had submitted forged copies of man’s NRIC and income assessment to a credit firm.

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Archaeological study to be carried out at Adam Park

Adam Park was the site of a battle between British and Japanese troops in 1942.

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Why millions of Malaysians keep riding dangerous motorcycle lanes despite the death toll

Despite Malaysia having 13 million registered motorcycles, efforts to improve safety remain inadequate.

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Girl becomes first S’porean squash player to win Asian junior individual title

Kareena Sashikumar, 12, emerges as Under-13 girls’ champion.

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Woman sleeping in car arrested after drugs, vape found in vehicle

The suspected drug- and vaporiser-related offences were referred to CNB and HSA.

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Cyclist dies after accident with tipper truck in Pasir Ris

The tipper truck driver is assisting with police investigations.

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Without chilli, food just isn’t the same

It’s more than a condiment. It’s pain, pleasure and memory all rolled into one, says the writer.

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Actress didn’t plan to be a dog mum until foster dachshund chose her

Singaporean actress Tay Ying and her chef-husband are proud pawrents of dachshund Tron.

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