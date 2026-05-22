Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 22, 2026

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Koh Poh Koon to step down from public office, will remain as MP for Tampines GRC
Segar LRT death: LTA probe ongoing, will improve safety measures ‘as needed’
LTA said the installation of platform doors is not possible due to space constraints.
Simba-M1 merger is off, but industry consolidation will come
Consolidation is necessary for S’pore’s overcrowded telco market to prevent a destructive price war.
Teo Siong Seng to take leave of absence from SBF and economic task force to deal with US allegations
He told MTI he has to “focus his attention to addressing the indictment by the US Department of Justice”.
NDP 2026: Ticket applications open from May 23 to June 6
USS performer taken to hospital after ‘medical emergency’ while training
RWS is reviewing the circumstances of the incident together with the performer’s employer.
From digital vouchers to shopping complex revamp, Johor looks for inspiration
The pilot scheme aims to help residents cope with rising costs and revitalise local businesses.
Woman wins appeal against ex-boyfriend to keep 99% stake in 99-1 condo purchase dispute
Allowing her ex-boyfriend’s claim for a bigger share would amount to condoning tax evasion, says the court.
The benefits – and dangers – of optimism
Pessimism has its place, but it is optimism that makes things happen, says the writer.
Could a digital home gym replace your gym membership?
Digital gyms are gaining traction among space- and time-constrained fitness enthusiasts.