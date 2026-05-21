Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 21, 2026

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Published
May 21, 2026, 06:12 PM

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NDP 2026 doubles capacity; no Red Lions, mobile column

The NDP 2026 parade will feature an indoor drone show, aerial performers and special effects.

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Singamas shares plunge after US DOJ allegations against CEO

Mr Teo Siong Seng is one of seven executives the US has accused of colluding to fix the prices of dry containers.

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Who is Teo Siong Seng, the shipping scion facing allegations of fixing container prices?

He is deeply involved in S’pore’s business ecosystem, holding a large portfolio of high-profile appointments.

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Number of Covid-19 cases rise to 12,700 in S’pore

No signs the variants here are more transmissible or cause more severe disease, CDA said.

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Paternity leave has no impact on S’pore couples’ decisions to have more children: Study

The study called for more substantive change such as longer paternity leave.

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Man arrested for rash act after locking himself in Woodlands flat

The elite forces from the police and SCDF were called in.

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Mount Dukono guide named suspect for negligence after fatal hike

Police said he continued with the trip even after a local climbing ban was issued.

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StarHub announces new annual pass for EPL

Prices for the new Premier + Annual pass starts at $238.

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Baby orang utan born after artificial insemination at Mandai

Ayaan, Ah Meng’s great-grandson, was delivered through caesarean section – also a first for the Mandai primates.

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Why are people willing to pay $2,000 for Rimowa luggage?

Beyond the Lifetime Guarantee, the iconic aluminium suitcases are also the epitome of cool.

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