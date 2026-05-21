Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 21, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
NDP 2026 doubles capacity; no Red Lions, mobile column
The NDP 2026 parade will feature an indoor drone show, aerial performers and special effects.
Singamas shares plunge after US DOJ allegations against CEO
Mr Teo Siong Seng is one of seven executives the US has accused of colluding to fix the prices of dry containers.
Who is Teo Siong Seng, the shipping scion facing allegations of fixing container prices?
He is deeply involved in S’pore’s business ecosystem, holding a large portfolio of high-profile appointments.
Number of Covid-19 cases rise to 12,700 in S’pore
No signs the variants here are more transmissible or cause more severe disease, CDA said.
Paternity leave has no impact on S’pore couples’ decisions to have more children: Study
Man arrested for rash act after locking himself in Woodlands flat
Mount Dukono guide named suspect for negligence after fatal hike
StarHub announces new annual pass for EPL
Baby orang utan born after artificial insemination at Mandai
Ayaan, Ah Meng’s great-grandson, was delivered through caesarean section – also a first for the Mandai primates.
Why are people willing to pay $2,000 for Rimowa luggage?
Beyond the Lifetime Guarantee, the iconic aluminium suitcases are also the epitome of cool.