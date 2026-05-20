Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 20, 2026

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CAAS ‘actively monitoring’ fuel emergencies on flights into S’pore
COE premiums rise in most categories except Cat A, which dipped to $124,229
Meta begins cutting 8,000 jobs globally with e-mails sent out in S’pore at 4am
The latest cuts are expected to hit Meta’s engineering and product teams in particular, said sources.
Gardenia retrenches 141 staff as it shifts bakery production to Malaysia
Gardenia still has 250 employees in S’pore, which will remain its headquarters for key functions.
OpenAI commits $300m to boost AI skills, help for businesses in S’pore
It aims to improve productivity in areas like public service, finance and healthcare.
Half of road accidents involving likely drug use between 2023 and 2025 were fatal
More food delivery, patrol robots to roam Punggol Digital District
$72m embezzlement case: Tycoon who evaded arrest faces 38 more charges
He and his wife evaded arrest for nearly 20 years until they were caught in Malaysia in December 2024.
14 years’ jail for man over ‘cruel, sadistic’ abuse of baby nephew
The man had pushed the infant’s head under water and pleaded guilty to 8 counts of ill-treatment of a child.
5 steps to get your blood pressure under control
Hypertension can contribute to heart attack, stroke and heart failure without ever causing symptoms.