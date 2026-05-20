Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 20, 2026

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Published
May 20, 2026, 06:10 PM

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CAAS ‘actively monitoring’ fuel emergencies on flights into S’pore

 

Putting safety first is non-negotiable, says CAAS chief Han Kok Juan.

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COE premiums rise in most categories except Cat A, which dipped to $124,229

The Cat B COE premium rose to $129,501.

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Meta begins cutting 8,000 jobs globally with e-mails sent out in S’pore at 4am

The latest cuts are expected to hit Meta’s engineering and product teams in particular, said sources.

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Gardenia retrenches 141 staff as it shifts bakery production to Malaysia

Gardenia still has 250 employees in S’pore, which will remain its headquarters for key functions.

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OpenAI commits $300m to boost AI skills, help for businesses in S’pore

It aims to improve productivity in areas like public service, finance and healthcare.

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Half of road accidents involving likely drug use between 2023 and 2025 were fatal

There is a worrying surge in traffic accidents linked to drug and etomidate use.

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More food delivery, patrol robots to roam Punggol Digital District

Large-scale trials are expected to start by end-2026.

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$72m embezzlement case: Tycoon who evaded arrest faces 38 more charges

He and his wife evaded arrest for nearly 20 years until they were caught in Malaysia in December 2024.

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14 years’ jail for man over ‘cruel, sadistic’ abuse of baby nephew

The man had pushed the infant’s head under water and pleaded guilty to 8 counts of ill-treatment of a child.

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5 steps to get your blood pressure under control

Hypertension can contribute to heart attack, stroke and heart failure without ever causing symptoms.

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