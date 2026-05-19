Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 19, 2026

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Severe turbulence that hit SIA flight in 2024 not detected by weather radar: Investigators
StanChart to slash almost 8,000 jobs in AI push
Indonesian rupiah falls to record low, sparks call for central bank official to resign
The weakening rupiah has led to an increase in foreign tourists, including from S’pore.
Premier League + subscription to launch in S’pore
Bedok TB screening exercise ends; 1 diagnosed with active TB disease so far
42 persons will be further evaluated as their chest X-rays showed minor abnormalities.
S’porean rescued in S. Korea after allegedly entering restricted area
The tourist had allegedly entered the restricted zone of Sanbangsan Mountain on Jeju Island.
Police looking for minibus driver in Holland Rd accident with motorcycle
Snow City to close after 26 years, last day of operations will be Sept 30
Visitors will be able to enjoy limited-time experiences and offers from June to September.