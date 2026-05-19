Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 19, 2026

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May 19, 2026, 06:20 PM

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Severe turbulence that hit SIA flight in 2024 not detected by weather radar: Investigators

Investigators said the pilots’ actions were “understandable and appropriate”.

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StanChart to slash almost 8,000 jobs in AI push

The bank declined to disclose whether the job cuts will affect staff in S’pore.

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Indonesian rupiah falls to record low, sparks call for central bank official to resign

The weakening rupiah has led to an increase in foreign tourists, including from S’pore.

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Premier League + subscription to launch in S’pore

Three flexible subscription options will be available, starting from $16.

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Bedok TB screening exercise ends; 1 diagnosed with active TB disease so far

42 persons will be further evaluated as their chest X-rays showed minor abnormalities.

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S’porean rescued in S. Korea after allegedly entering restricted area

The tourist had allegedly entered the restricted zone of Sanbangsan Mountain on Jeju Island.

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Police looking for minibus driver in Holland Rd accident with motorcycle

The motorcyclist was taken conscious to hospital.

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Snow City to close after 26 years, last day of operations will be Sept 30

Visitors will be able to enjoy limited-time experiences and offers from June to September.

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Sumiko at 62: Nails also age – and gel manicures don’t help

With age, nails become thinner, duller and more brittle.

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Over 1,100 SingLit book titles added to SG Culture Pass list

The pass can now be used across 15 participating bookstores islandwide.

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