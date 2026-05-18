Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 18, 2026

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Published
May 18, 2026, 06:05 PM

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Keppel to allow Simba’s bid for M1 to lapse, explore new buyers

Keppel’s plans to sell the telecoms business of M1 to Simba was first announced in Aug 2025.

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3 retailers caught using misleading website features

These included displaying fake visitor counts and fabricated countdown timers. 

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S’pore businesses to have one-stop platform for info on financing partners, advisory services

SBF found that one in five companies here is looking for more financing.

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New S’pore scheme to certify firms that test and jailbreak AI systems

It benefits companies looking to test AI products and uncover weaknesses before deployment.

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Malaysia PM meets with king amid talk of early elections

PM Anwar said on May 17 he would consider calling a snap election if internal divisions continue to widen.

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The US-China deal the world actually needs

The architects of the atomic bomb warned against the arms race and proposed an alternative. 

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Man who raped, sexually assaulted younger sister gets jail and caning

He sexually abused his sister when he was 12 to 19 years old.

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S’porean hospitalised in Taiwan after falling from rock climbing area

He had been climbing rocks at Longdong, or Dragon Caves, in New Taipei City.

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Japan’s maid cafes go from ‘geek’ hangout to tourist draw

Staff say the cafes are not designed to titillate and are meant to be family-friendly.

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Escape to Adelaide for its koala encounters, award-winning cheese

Sip wine from the Barossa valley in Adelaide, whose appeal lies in its relaxed pace.

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