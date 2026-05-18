Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 18, 2026

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Keppel to allow Simba’s bid for M1 to lapse, explore new buyers
Keppel’s plans to sell the telecoms business of M1 to Simba was first announced in Aug 2025.
3 retailers caught using misleading website features
S’pore businesses to have one-stop platform for info on financing partners, advisory services
New S’pore scheme to certify firms that test and jailbreak AI systems
It benefits companies looking to test AI products and uncover weaknesses before deployment.
Malaysia PM meets with king amid talk of early elections
PM Anwar said on May 17 he would consider calling a snap election if internal divisions continue to widen.
The US-China deal the world actually needs
The architects of the atomic bomb warned against the arms race and proposed an alternative.
Man who raped, sexually assaulted younger sister gets jail and caning
S’porean hospitalised in Taiwan after falling from rock climbing area
Japan’s maid cafes go from ‘geek’ hangout to tourist draw
Staff say the cafes are not designed to titillate and are meant to be family-friendly.