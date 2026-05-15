Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 15, 2026

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Trump touts business wins as China airs Iran, Taiwan concerns
China’s foreign ministry issued a blunt statement outlining its frustration with the Iran war.
MRT reliability in April hits highest level since Nov 2024
SIA airfares up but airline will not pass on full cost of fuel increases to passengers
The airline noted that jet fuel prices have more than doubled since the conflict began.
First-time drug abusers who surrender from May 16 will not be sent to DRC
Govt funding for GP clinics rose to nearly $350m in 2025
These private clinics have had to play a larger role in delivering preventive and chronic healthcare.
Turning old Malay houses into resorts
7 ways to cool your home without increasing your electricity bill
Woman caught entering unattended police car
Tutor allegedly assaulted pupil, 8, causing forearm fracture
He allegedly shoved the child, who sustained the fracture and an abrasion to his lower lip.
The final Category A COE petrol cars you can buy today
Category A petrol cars are getting rarer with the growing interest in electric vehicles.