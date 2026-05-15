Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 15, 2026

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Published
May 15, 2026, 06:05 PM

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Trump touts business wins as China airs Iran, Taiwan concerns

China’s foreign ministry issued a blunt statement outlining its frustration with the Iran war.

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MRT reliability in April hits highest level since Nov 2024

Most MRT lines improved except for CCL and TEL.

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SIA airfares up but airline will not pass on full cost of fuel increases to passengers

The airline noted that jet fuel prices have more than doubled since the conflict began.

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First-time drug abusers who surrender from May 16 will not be sent to DRC

The youngest drug abuser arrested in 2025 was just 12 years old, according to CNB.

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Govt funding for GP clinics rose to nearly $350m in 2025

These private clinics have had to play a larger role in delivering preventive and chronic healthcare.

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Turning old Malay houses into resorts

While many of these structures fall to ruin, others are given a new lease of life.

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7 ways to cool your home without increasing your electricity bill

Your home may be warmer than the outdoors, no thanks to poor airflow.

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Woman caught entering unattended police car

In a video, she sits in the front passenger seat and turned on the vehicle lights.

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Tutor allegedly assaulted pupil, 8, causing forearm fracture

He allegedly shoved the child, who sustained the fracture and an abrasion to his lower lip.

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The final Category A COE petrol cars you can buy today

Category A petrol cars are getting rarer with the growing interest in electric vehicles. 

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