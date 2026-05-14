Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 14, 2026

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Xi says China, US agree on ‘new positioning’ in ties after talks with Trump
Police exploring using ‘Iron Man’ jet packs, armed drones in special operations
The police said the new tools could be deployed in high-risk tactical operations to aid officers.
Avoid using OpenClaw in mission-critical settings, giving unrestricted access: IMDA
This is to prevent the AI agent from running amok, shutting down transactions or leaking sensitive data.
S’pore’s online harms agency to start on June 29
Cathay Pacific to close boarding gates earlier from June 1
Standoff at Philippine Senate shows extent to which Duterte bloc would protect their own
Starbucks told by MUIS to remove or amend signs referring to halal certification
Doctor who performed negligent act that led to patient’s death gets jail
Reformative training for girl who slashed 2 school staff members
Madonna, Shakira, BTS to headline World Cup final half-time show
Coldplay’s Chris Martin is curating the show, which is a first for a football World Cup final.