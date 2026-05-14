Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 14, 2026

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May 14, 2026, 06:24 PM

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Xi says China, US agree on ‘new positioning’ in ties after talks with Trump

Mr Xi reiterated that Taiwan is the “most critical matter” in bilateral relations.

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Police exploring using ‘Iron Man’ jet packs, armed drones in special operations

The police said the new tools could be deployed in high-risk tactical operations to aid officers.

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Avoid using OpenClaw in mission-critical settings, giving unrestricted access: IMDA

This is to prevent the AI agent from running amok, shutting down transactions or leaking sensitive data.

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S’pore’s online harms agency to start on June 29

Veteran civil servant Francis Ng will head the new Online Safety Commission.

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Cathay Pacific to close boarding gates earlier from June 1

The move is aimed to reduce flight delays.

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Standoff at Philippine Senate shows extent to which Duterte bloc would protect their own

The standoff turned the Senate into a shelter to protect fugitives, said analysts.

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Starbucks told by MUIS to remove or amend signs referring to halal certification

MUIS said it has not received any halal certification application from Starbucks.

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Doctor who performed negligent act that led to patient’s death gets jail

The patient, who had no underlying medical conditions, developed EDTA toxicity.

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Reformative training for girl who slashed 2 school staff members

She committed the offences after her phone was confiscated.

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Madonna, Shakira, BTS to headline World Cup final half-time show

Coldplay’s Chris Martin is curating the show, which is a first for a football World Cup final.

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