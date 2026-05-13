Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 13, 2026

Updated
Published
May 13, 2026, 06:36 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

S’pore sets out economic strategy to stay competitive, create good jobs

The Economic Strategy Review was tasked to chart a road map for the next five to 10 years.

READ MORE HERE

Workers in S’pore at risk of disruption could be offered ‘career bridges’ into other jobs

S’poreans should be prepared for career transitions to become more common, said DPM Gan.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore’s law and institutions must evolve and keep pace in age of AI: PM Wong

S’pore needs to rethink assumptions about responsibility, liability and accountability, he said.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Bedok TB screening: Majority test negative, 473 people had positive result

Those who tested positive will have to do a chest X-ray to determine if they have active or latent TB.

READ MORE HERE

Guide who led S‘poreans up Mount Dukono denies ignoring climbing restrictions

He did not check with the volcano observation post at the start of the climb.

READ MORE HERE

Could the hantavirus spark the next pandemic?

And how much protection do we have against it in S’pore?

READ MORE HERE

‘I applied to be pope’: Losing grip on reality while using ChatGPT

Mental health specialists are racing to catch up to the new phenomenon, which has been dubbed ‘AI psychosis’.

READ MORE HERE

Ex-air force chief accused of colliding with woman pushing toddler in stroller

The incident happened at a signalised pedestrian crossing.

READ MORE HERE

11-year-old fined for vaping, one arrested for suspected etomidate use

A 17-year-old boy was arrested for a suspected repeat etomidate offence.

READ MORE HERE

Swatch and Audemars Piguet’s Royal Pop is here, and it’s not a wristwatch

The latest collaboration transforms the Royal Oak into a colourful modular timepiece.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.