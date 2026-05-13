Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 13, 2026

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S’pore sets out economic strategy to stay competitive, create good jobs
The Economic Strategy Review was tasked to chart a road map for the next five to 10 years.
Workers in S’pore at risk of disruption could be offered ‘career bridges’ into other jobs
S’poreans should be prepared for career transitions to become more common, said DPM Gan.
S’pore’s law and institutions must evolve and keep pace in age of AI: PM Wong
S’pore needs to rethink assumptions about responsibility, liability and accountability, he said.
Bedok TB screening: Majority test negative, 473 people had positive result
Those who tested positive will have to do a chest X-ray to determine if they have active or latent TB.
Guide who led S‘poreans up Mount Dukono denies ignoring climbing restrictions
Could the hantavirus spark the next pandemic?
‘I applied to be pope’: Losing grip on reality while using ChatGPT
Mental health specialists are racing to catch up to the new phenomenon, which has been dubbed ‘AI psychosis’.
Ex-air force chief accused of colliding with woman pushing toddler in stroller
11-year-old fined for vaping, one arrested for suspected etomidate use
Swatch and Audemars Piguet’s Royal Pop is here, and it’s not a wristwatch
The latest collaboration transforms the Royal Oak into a colourful modular timepiece.