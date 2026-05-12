Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 12, 2026

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Published
May 12, 2026, 06:14 PM

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S’pore thanks Indonesia for Mount Dukono recovery as both hold talks to deepen ties

Singapore also calls the Strait of Malacca model a guide for global waterway disputes.

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How jet fuel supply crunch threatens travel plans in Asia and Europe

Airlines have already reduced their summer capacity by almost 4%.

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S’pore hopes for diplomacy, dialogue to end Mid-East war: Vivian in call with Iran’s Aragchi

Dr Balakrishnan said he had a “good candid exchange of views” with Iranian Foreign Minister.

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Google subsidiary expands mosquito facility in S’pore for anti-dengue efforts

It is looking to hire more staff such as software engineers and mosquito biologists.

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Reframing parenthood to tackle S’pore’s fertility crisis

Material support alone may not be enough, what may still be missing is a sense of security about the future, says the writer.

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Xi-Trump talks spotlight contrasting styles, expectations

China has learnt that playing to the US president’s ego may not be worth the extra effort.

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Japan’s Calbee potato chips will soon use black-and-white packaging

The stopgap measure will affect 14 product variants sold in Japan.

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TOC’s Terry Xu ordered to pay more than $154k in costs to Shanmugam, Tan See Leng

Sum comprises $78k in lawyers’ fees and more than $76k in disbursements.

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Jail for woman who stole 19 bottles of wine from Sheng Siong

She was identified by the supermarket chain’s facial recognition technology.

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Her digital AI twin helped her through divorce. Then she wiped its memory

AI creator’s experience shows complexity of using chatbots to manage mental health.

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