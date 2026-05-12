Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 12, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore thanks Indonesia for Mount Dukono recovery as both hold talks to deepen ties
Singapore also calls the Strait of Malacca model a guide for global waterway disputes.
How jet fuel supply crunch threatens travel plans in Asia and Europe
S’pore hopes for diplomacy, dialogue to end Mid-East war: Vivian in call with Iran’s Aragchi
Dr Balakrishnan said he had a “good candid exchange of views” with Iranian Foreign Minister.
Google subsidiary expands mosquito facility in S’pore for anti-dengue efforts
Reframing parenthood to tackle S’pore’s fertility crisis
Material support alone may not be enough, what may still be missing is a sense of security about the future, says the writer.
Xi-Trump talks spotlight contrasting styles, expectations
China has learnt that playing to the US president’s ego may not be worth the extra effort.