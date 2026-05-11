Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 11, 2026

Updated
Published
May 11, 2026, 06:18 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Some S’poreans unsure how to sell their Singtel discounted shares

The CPF scheme is set to end, allowing individuals to directly own and sell the shares for cash.

READ MORE HERE

Mum, wife mourn S’porean hiker who died in Mount Dukono eruption

Mr Shahin Muhrez Abdul Hamid died following an eruption on May 8.

READ MORE HERE

Long-term planning helps countries better absorb external shocks: DPM Gan

Singapore must stay the course in taking climate action, he said.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

S’pore police to launch dedicated Cyber Command in July

The unit will be combating online crimes, including scams and other forms of cybercrime.

READ MORE HERE

Trump aims to press Xi over China’s approach to war in Iran

They are set to meet for high-stakes talks on Iran, trade, Taiwan and AI tensions.

READ MORE HERE

Teen charged after he allegedly assaulted Amos Yee at anime convention

He is said to have been a public nuisance by shouting, as well as punching and kicking Yee.

READ MORE HERE

Jail for man who sent pork to mosques

Unhappy with a woman he knew, he sent letters containing pork, along with her information.

READ MORE HERE

8 critically endangered hawksbill turtles get head start at Singapore Oceanarium

The public can view the juveniles in an enclosure that minimises human interaction.

READ MORE HERE

The Weeknd to play 2 nights at National Stadium in Oct

The upcoming concerts will be his largest in Singapore to date. 

READ MORE HERE

Beat the heat: How to choose the best handheld fan

Look beyond size to ergonomic features, like its grip design and weight distribution.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.