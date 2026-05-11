Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 11, 2026

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Some S’poreans unsure how to sell their Singtel discounted shares
The CPF scheme is set to end, allowing individuals to directly own and sell the shares for cash.
Mum, wife mourn S’porean hiker who died in Mount Dukono eruption
Long-term planning helps countries better absorb external shocks: DPM Gan
S’pore police to launch dedicated Cyber Command in July
The unit will be combating online crimes, including scams and other forms of cybercrime.
Trump aims to press Xi over China’s approach to war in Iran
Teen charged after he allegedly assaulted Amos Yee at anime convention
He is said to have been a public nuisance by shouting, as well as punching and kicking Yee.
Jail for man who sent pork to mosques
Unhappy with a woman he knew, he sent letters containing pork, along with her information.
8 critically endangered hawksbill turtles get head start at Singapore Oceanarium
The Weeknd to play 2 nights at National Stadium in Oct
Beat the heat: How to choose the best handheld fan
Look beyond size to ergonomic features, like its grip design and weight distribution.