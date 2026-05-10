Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on May 10, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Two missing S’porean hikers confirmed dead in Indonesian volcano eruption
‘In good company’: New Nee Soon MPs not afraid to ask questions, view Shanmugam as ‘fatherly figure’
Nee Soon was the only GRC to field an entirely new slate alongside an anchor minister at the last election.
Canvas cyberattack: NUS, SIM ask users to reset passwords as added precaution
The cyberattack on May 7 blocked access to the Canvas learning platform used by many institutions globally.
About 25 shops affected by flooding caused by water-pipe leak in Yishun; clean-up, repairs ongoing
PUB said there is no disruption to water supply for homes and businesses in the area.
Mary Chia fights for survival amid legal proceedings and slimmer earnings
The Catalist-listed beauty and wellness group is disputing a sum its creditor claims it owes.
More cleaners hired in Tampines after cleaning lapses; town council penalises contractor
Tampines Town Council had received a higher volume of feedback relating to cleanliness in April.
Why Singapore’s first inclusive pre-school slashed its fees by 50% despite losses
At Kindle Garden, children with special needs learn and play alongside neurotypical peers.
16 people, including 2 Singaporeans, sentenced to community service for littering in Johor
They carried out community service for two hours on May 10, with more punishment periods to be decided.